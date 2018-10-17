

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





With the legalization of cannabis coming into effect across Canada, many people headed to their nearest legal retailer or ordered from an online store.

But depending on where you live determines everything from what is available for purchase to how much a gram of cannabis is going to put you back.

So how do prices stack up across the country? Check out our handy guide to see how prices compare between the provinces and territories.

Please note that the prices here reflect the prices for products available online at the time of writing

Alberta

Prices for 1 gram of cannabis begin at $9.24 and run all the way up to $15.42. Prices for 3.5 grams start at $29.99.

Customers can expect to pay $6.64 for an individual pre-roll, or $13 for a two pack.

The flat rate for shipping is $9.95.

British Columbia

One gram costs between $6.99 and 13.99. Prices for 3.5 grams start around $24.99.

Pre-rolls run from $4.20 to $15.99 for more expensive brands.

For online orders, the BC Cannabis Stores website charges a flat fee of $10 to ship, regardless of the size of an order.

Manitoba

Licensed private retailers are allowed to sell product through their own online sites.

At the time of writing, only Delta 9 had product available on their website. Most products were sold out, but the average selling price for 1 gram of cannabis was $12.

New Brunswick

On the Cannabis NB site, a gram starts at $8.99 and can cost as much as $11.50. For 3.5 grams of cannabis, prices range from $29.99 to $39.99.

Pre-rolled joints are only available in one option, which costs $7.50.

Shipping is a flat $7 rate for any order.

Newfoundland-Labrador

CannabisNL offers a gram from $6.89 and as high as $12.99. The cheaper options for 3.5 grams will cost about $22.49.

Pre-rolled marijuana starts at $4.79 and cost $5.99 on the high end.

Shipping is a $10 flat fee, but orders above $99 qualify for free delivery.

Nova Scotia

Cannabis is only available through the NSLC in Nova Scotia, and prices start at $6.33 for a gram, with premium cannabis starting at $10.99.

Online buyers need to first visit a nearby NSLC location to prove they’re of the legal age, before being given a code to access the online store.

Northwest Territories

The only 1 gram options available on the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission website are $17.50, with $13.13 options coming soon.

Prices for 3.5 grams will run between $42.72 and $52.87.

Nunavut

Tweed is the only authorized agent, and at the time of writing did not have any products available online.

Ontario

On the Ontario Cannabis store site, the cheapest option for 1 gram is $7.50, with specialty brands going as high as $17.25.

Pre-rolled option start at $10.35 for a single, with packs of three and five running from $18.50 to $30.85, respectively.

Shipping is a $5 flat fee.

Prince Edward Island

The PEI Cannabis Corp site has a gram available from $7.83 to $13.03, with 3.5 grams starting at $25.87.

Pre-rolled options start at $5.65, with more elaborate options running from $10.65 to $11.52.

The site offers shipping across P.E.I. for a $7.00 flat rate.

Quebec

A gram starts at $5.25 and can run as much as $11.30 for a higher end product, with 3.5 grams starting at a surprisingly low $18.50.

Pre-rolled cannabis is only available in packs of two, starting at $10.60.

Shipping is a $5 flat fee.

Lower prices may be available at private retailers.

Saskatchewan

Pot sales in Saskatchewan got off to a rocky start, with only seven permits issued to retailers. Of these, none are selling online yet, and supply issues have kept some of those locations from opening at all.

At Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop, a gram costs $13, with 3.5 grams ranging between $28 and $42.

Yukon

On the CannabisYukon online store, a gram starts at $10.09, and can cost as much as $19.75.

Pre-rolled selections start at $15.94 for a pack of two.

Price variation by province

While price differences across the provinces are in part a result of different companies supplying different products, there are also differences seen for the same product.

For example, Lemon Skunk by DNA Genetics ranges in price from $9.99 a gram in British Columbia to $15.50 in New Brunswick.

Fifteen grams of the same product ranges from $143.99 in B.C. to $179.70 in Ontario to $196.99 in N.B..

Unfortunately for shoppers, they’ll have to bear the price differences or take a road trip, as online sellers will only ship to the province they’re licensed to supply.