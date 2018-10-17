

CTVNews.ca Staff





Among the beneficiaries of legalized pot may be an unlikely group: 9-1-1 call operators.

With the legalization of recreational cannabis, there are fewer reasons to “snitch” on marijuana users and the Toronto Police Service is well aware of that fact.

The service has launched a new ad campaign against trivial non-emergencies called “Do not call 9-1-1,” not to discourage the use of the emergency line, but its use in circumstances now deemed “not critical” by the momentous Cannabis Act, which went into effect Wednesday.

In the new series of ads, different types of cannabis use are compared to other unnecessary reasons for dialing 9-1-1:

“Asking for directions because you’re lost is not a 9-1-1 call,” one reads, adding that that was in fact a 9-1-1 call. “Reporting an adult smoking a joint isn’t either… Do not call police for this.”

“Asking what to do with your frozen meat during a power outage is not a 9-1-1 call,” reads another (also an actual call made to 9-1-1, it says). “Smelling weed coming from your neighbour’s home isn’t either.”

“Asking police to call your friend because you’re out of minutes is not a 9-1-1 call,” reads a third ad (indeed, a real 9-1-1 call). “Calling about your neighbour’s pot plants isn’t either.”

The ads go on to state that consumption in Ontario is allowed for anyone 19 years of age and older anywhere cigarette smoking is allowed (except in a motor vehicle) and that up to four cannabis plants are permitted per household (in Ontario).

The new campaign was announced along with a press release by Chief Mark Saunders on reasons for prohibiting Toronto officers from serving on active duty within 28 days of consuming cannabis.

“Going forward it is important for everyone to take the time to educate themselves on legalization,” he said.

Asking for directions because you're lost is not a 911 call. Reporting an adult smoking a joint isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Consumption is allowed anywhere cigarette smoking is allowed except in a motor vehicle. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/7SoescfLM5 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

Asking what to do with your frozen meat during a power outage is not a 911 call. Smelling weed coming from your neighbour's home isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Consumption is allowed for anyone 19yrs or older. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/6aYhbStarS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018