'Canada shows the way': World reacts to legal pot
Jimson Bienenstock smokes a joint during a "Wake and Bake" legalized marijuana event in Toronto on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 9:35AM EDT
Canada’s legalization of cannabis is sparking calls for other countries to follow suit.
Politicians from multiple countries congratulated Canada following Wednesday’s legalization and said they hoped their countries would follow Uruguay and Canada into decriminalizing the drug.
“Canada shows the way. When will the UK end the catastrophic prohibition of cannabis?” tweeted British MP Norman Lamb.
Richard Di Natale, the leader of Australia’s Green party, said Canada had taken a “common sense step” with legalization.
“It is high time that Australia follows suit,” he said in a tweet punctuated with a winking face emoji and a green heart.
Weighing in from the entertainment world was filmmaker and noted marijuana enthusiast Kevin Smith.
“Congratulations on this historical day, Canada!” Smith tweeted. “You’re now America’s cool older cousin who can get us weed!”
Snoop Dogg, who has business ties to multiple Canadian cannabis companies, may have been hinting at his reaction to Canada’s legalization when he posted an old photo of himself smiling at a Toronto Blue Jays game to Instagram early Wednesday morning.
Outside the realm of public figures, plenty of people addressed messages of congratulations and envy to Canada.
“I’ll be smoking in secret in my dark basement and hope that some day America will do the same,” tweeted Rebecca Spellman.
Less optimistic was the citizen group Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy, which said Canada had declared a winner in the war on drugs.
“Congratulations Drugs. Better luck next time public health and saftey [sic],” the group tweeted.
Of course, there were also more than a few quips made on social media about the combination of legal cannabis and Canadian stereotypes.
“Canada just legalized weed. Which means what? Now they’ll have negative gun deaths?” said Kevin Flood.
Very exciting that Canadians will finally be able to try marijuana at 12:01am tonight. I wonder what they will think!— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) October 17, 2018
I went to school with a few guys from Canada. Canadians. They were proud of their country. I couldn't see what could possibly be better about Canada.— Dave's not here (@davetimesone) October 17, 2018
Canada legalizes marijuana in hours and 53 minutes. I'm so jealous of you Canadians.
I'm seriously jealous of Canadians today. I hope English politicians see sense in the next decade, but I won't hold my breath— Birch Wolf (@BirchTheWolf) October 17, 2018
Hey, Canada, happy legal marijuana day! Here’s something to watch for the next 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/6sZdk2EXDG— Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) October 17, 2018
