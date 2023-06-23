Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Noura Aljizawi, a prominent Syrian human rights defender, was previously arrested for criticizing the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad. After leading anti-government protests during the Arab Spring, she was arrested and tortured with electric cables. After the unrest in Syria devolved into civil war, Aljizawi was chosen to represent opposition parties in failed negotiations to end the conflict.
In an interview with CTV National News, Aljizawi, now living in Canada, says she’s being psychologically traumatized in this country. In Syria she understood what she stood for and who she was fighting against, but in Canada, Aljizawi says cannot defend herself if immigration officials refuse to disclose why they consider her a potential threat.
“I survived detention in Syria three times. I survived torture and death threats by the Assad regime -- but this kind of torture is taking a different toll,” said Aljizawi.
“It’s ruining my life.”
HIGHER STAKES
After fleeing Syria to Turkey, Aljizawi moved to Canada after being accepted into the University of Toronto’s scholars-at-risk program in 2017.
The 35-year old is currently working at Citizen Lab and researching how authoritarian states use digital technology to oppress people across the globe.
After years of living in exile, the initial safety she found in Canada gave her the stability to build her personal life. Aljizawi is now married and has a five-year-old child with much more to lose.
She’s concerned that being labelled a security risk will lead to deportation and forced separation from her husband and daughter.
“When I look at my daughter's face, I think, ‘I wish I don't have you. You make me vulnerable.’”
Noura Aljizawi and her husband, Bahr Abdul Razzak, and their five-year-old daughter. The couple’s immigration application is at risk because of suspicions that Aljizawi is a security threat. (Supplied photo)
UNEXPLAINED DELAYS
Aljizawi’s immigration troubles began when she and her husband applied for permanent residency. They decided to apply for express entry since both of them were highly skilled technology workers. According to the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), express entry applications are usually processed within six months. But the couple has been waiting for nearly three years.
The couple had no idea why their permanent residency application was taking so long until they received a cryptic email this past January from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). An agent requested an interview with Aljizawi to “clarify some concerns pertaining to s.34 of the Immigration and Refugee and Protection Act.”
“Section 34 relates to national security concerns but it doesn’t tell us what it is,” said Wennie Lee, Aljizawi’s immigration lawyer.
“It could be espionage. It could be subversion of any government. It could be a danger to the security of Canada.”
Lee says section 34 interviews are usually conducted by CSIS officers instead of border agents. The address for the interview was a warehouse-like structure near Pearson International Airport that houses detention cells. Lee requested more information from CBSA so Aljizawi could understand the basis for the concerns and properly defend herself.
A BLACK HOLE OF INFORMATION
Instead, the interview was abruptly cancelled and has not been rescheduled. The status of Aljizawi’s immigration application has disappeared into a black hole.
To get answers, Lee is suing in federal court to make the government turn over information about its security concerns or force it to continue processing Aljizawi’s file.
IRCC says it cannot provide information on Aljizawi’s case because of privacy legislation and that it would be inappropriate to comment while the matter is before the court.
Meanwhile, a network of women human rights activists are mobilizing to protect Aljizawi as she waits for the legal decision.
POTENTIAL TARGET FOR VIOLENCE
“Noura is at risk of assassination. She is a female human rights defender who has had a lot of influence,” said Urooj Mian, the CEO of Sustainable Human Empowerment told CTV News.
Mian says in early June, Canadian and Dutch government lawyers went to the International Court of Justice to prosecute the Assad regime for war crimes and hold it accountable for gross human rights violations. At the Hague, Canada and the Netherlands called on Syria to stop its alleged campaign of torture against people who opposed to Assad during the country’s civil war.
Aljizawi’s testimony about her torture was part of the evidence presented in court.
There are concerns about meddling in Aljizawi’s case by people aligned with the Syrian regime.
“We have to take her case public to protect her.” Mian points out that other high profile activists Syrian activists have been murdered in Turkey and Germany.
Mian’s network has sent letters to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the deputy prime minister and the ministers of foreign affairs, public safety and immigration, alerting them to Aljizawi’s vulnerabilities and has urged them to “protect, not endanger” the human rights defender.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO explains his vision for Titanic trips in 2017 interview
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning floating homes on provincial waterways
Ontario is banning floating homes from being docked overnight on provincial waterways.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Ottawa
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 closing for three days in July
A section of Highway 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed for approximately 82 hours in mid-July for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.
Barrie
-
Creemore lavender farm offers unique picnic experience this summer
The Purple Hill Lavender Farm in Creemore is officially open for the season with unlimited photo opportunities and unique weekend event.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
-
Orillia duo arrested after OPP search turns up $12K in drugs, police say
Provincial police say officers seized roughly $12,500 in drugs during a search of a home in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries.
-
Police search for missing 13-year old, last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has released information about a missing 13-year-old. Ava was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Margaret Avenue and Louisa Street area of Kitchener.
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building
A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.
Windsor
-
Two men wanted on outstanding warrants: WPS
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
-
E.C. Row Expressway westbound lane closures start next week
City of Windsor officials are informing the public of upcoming lane closures on westbound E.C. Row Expressway.
-
GECDSB trustees approve $589,748,938 budget
A budget of $589,748,938 for the Greater Essex County District School Board has been approved for the upcoming school year with new investments toward special education and inclusion.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
-
Free outdoor films in off-Island suburb will be French only this summer because of Bill 96
A series of free outdoor film screenings in a community just west of Montreal will be exclusively in French this summer, to the dismay of some English-speaking residents.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier loses second cabinet minister within one month
Multiple media are reporting that New Brunswick Labour Minister Trevor Holder has resigned from the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
N.S. whistleblowers who exposed mismanagement at job agency deserved protection: MLA
A member of the Nova Scotia legislature from Cape Breton says employees who came forward with complaints of financial mismanagement at a local employment agency should have been protected.
Winnipeg
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Raymond, Alta., man arrested for drug trafficking
Lethbridge police seized drugs and cash and arrested a man in connection with a trafficking bust on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
Vancouver
-
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Surrey: RCMP
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after police say a bus struck him while he was crossing the street early Friday morning.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
-
Vancouver needs 9% annual property tax increases over next 5 years to balance budget: staff
More property tax hikes could be on the way for Vancouver homeowners.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Minister's Access to Information focus is better service amid calls for legislative overhaul
The federal minister responsible for the much-criticized access-to-information system says her focus is on improving service amid growing calls to go further and rewrite the transparency law.
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
Health
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Cost, stadium size, fewer options: Possible reasons Taylor Swift has skipped Canada
Taylor Swift's Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
-
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
Business
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
-
Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress-led lender group for $350M
Online publisher Vice Media will be sold to a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group after the bankruptcy court approved its $350-million bid on Friday. The offer is in the form of a credit bid.
-
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
-
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments -- including five overseas -- and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit.
-
United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup, an expanded soccer tournament with 32 teams
The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.