We're salting more than just our roads. Why winter maintenance is hurting Canada's ecosystems
A number of Canadian cities have exceeded acceptable chloride levels in watersheds in recent years, raising concerns about the impact on freshwater wildlife and other species.
The problem largely stems from road salt and saline solutions, which have a chemical compound of chloride to keep roadways safe during winter weather.
Chloride has both long- and short-term impacts on wildlife, and some experts believe it is adversely affecting fish, frogs and aquatic ecosystems across Canada.
"In the spring, where we might have amphibians, frogs, salamanders, coming into small, shallow pools of water along ponds, along roadways or in the forest, they may end up in salty water. That really limits their ability to survive," Donald Jackson, professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Toronto, told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
Humans sometimes use the same water we are polluting as well, but the Canadian government has implemented drinking water objectives to remove unnecessary toxins and salt for consumption.
Even with these objectives, drinking water may be a problematic source of salt – but only for those with certain conditions.
"Although the average intake of sodium from drinking water is only a small fraction of that consumed in a normal diet, the intake from this source could be significant for persons suffering from hypertension or congestive heart failure who may require a sodium-restricted diet," the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality report reads.
For freshwater species that live their entire lives in water, removing excessive chloride is not an option.
The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) created guidelines for municipalities in order to keep rivers, streams and lakes healthy for plants and animals.
According to research from DataStream, a non-profit organization compiling information on Canadian freshwater, a number of cities across Canada had heightened periods of chloride in their watersheds in the past.
The CCME says if chloride content exceeds 120 milligrams per litre (mg/L) of water, it can become a chronic issue to water life. If chloride exceeds 640 mg/L, it is categorized as acute, and can severely impact water species immediately.
In an analysis by CTVNews.ca, data from some cities show chloride levels have surpassed (at times) 1,000 mg/L, far exceeding guidelines to maintain healthy waterways.
WHERE IN CANADA IS CHLORIDE AN ISSUE?
Data shows in many municipalities, the areas where roadways are concentrated are where chloride levels are too high for freshwater species.
The data, collected between 2020 and 2023, shows cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and St. John's are seeing chloride levels exceed 120 mg/L, enough to have an acute effect on species.
Often the waterways are located within subdivisions or along major roads, where salting occurs regularly in the winter.
See full version of the map above here.
Researchers in Nova Scotia determined that urbanization without proper waterway planning is hurting ecosystems
That study, which will be published in the Journal of Hydrology in its June 2023 edition, showcases an analysis of the chloride concentrations in 57 lakes around the Halifax-Dartmouth area.
Using data from the Energy and Environment division of the Halifax Regional Municipality gathered between 2006 and 2011, researchers were able to categorize which watersheds were under greater stress.
The data was collected three times a year and from there, researchers determined a mean for the chloride levels. The highest mean concentration of chloride was found in Dent's Punch Bowl, a small lake found in the middle of a subdivision in Halifax.
According to the article, there was a mean chloride concentration over 120 mg/L, meaning chronic living conditions for species in the lake.
Russel Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., had similar concentrations, with a mean over 120 mg/L and was also located within a subdivision.
Researchers were able to determine lakes along expressways and major collector roads had high mean concentrations of chloride in them.
Recently, the province launched a new water monitoring program to track fluctuating chloride levels in lakes, rivers and streams, among other things.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN CHLORIDE LEVELS ARE TOO HIGH?
Jackson says the information on which species are harmed by increased chloride levels is minimal. The guidelines for how high the concentration can be before it harms the ecosystems are based on about 30 different organisms with ranging resistance to chloride.
The Canadian Water Quality Guidelines for the Protection of Aquatic Life, last updated in 2011, lists a number of species of fish, amphibians, plants and algae and how long they can survive before their "endpoint" in high chloride concentrations.
Some species, like the rainbow trout, can withstand a concentration of 8,634 mg/L for 96 hours before they will die. Other species, like the freshwater mussel, have only 24 hours to survive at a chloride concentration of 709 mg/L.
Others severely impacted by rising chloride levels include the northern riffleshell mussel (considered endangered by the federal government), the chorus frog, the spotted salamander and fingernail clams.
For each species to survive, Jackson says it is about maintaining a careful balance.
If a scientist were to put a freshwater fish in distilled water, Jackson says, it would die because it lacks the "ions and chloride" that help it maintain the balance of water in and outside its body.
"If you were to put that fish into saltwater, it's also going to die, because it can't balance those ions properly inside the bloodstream and outside the bloodstream," he said.
'EVENTUALLY… WE’LL KILL IT'
Despite the dangers, there is hope in that ecosystems and species have proven to be resilient.
Over time, Jackson says, these organisms have learned to adapt to the increased chloride concentration.
But as the levels get higher at a rapid pace it becomes more difficult for the organisms to reproduce.
"As we start increasing those (chloride compounds), really what we're doing is we're making it more difficult for the organism that fish or the plants to maintain that balance," he said. "And eventually we'll overwhelm it and we'll kill it."
Although relatively unseen to the human eye, some of these species are used as food, like mussels and fish, while others provide a balance within ecosystems to keep other species in check.
The largest issue with chloride is that once in the waterway it can not be removed easily. Instead of seeing what Jackson calls a "die off" these species will disappear.
"If it takes a long time, we often don't even recognize that (they are) disappearing," he said.
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
There are some cities across Canada that showed lower levels of chloride in their waterways. Despite being located on an island in the Atlantic Ocean, Charlottetown was one of the municipalities curbing salt.
A spokesperson from the city told CTVNews.ca that it has taken steps to limit salt usage in the winter.
"For example, sidewalks will not be salted when snow can be scraped to reveal mostly bare sidewalks, sunny weather conditions and rising temperatures are forecast for after the snow has been plowed, another weather event is expected in the next 24-36 hours or temperatures are too low for salt to be effective," the spokesperson said.
Some municipalities use more sand or small gravel to ensure traction without chloride.
The City of Winnipeg has used beet juice to help lower the amount of salt used on its roadway since 2020, and according to a city spokesperson, it can improve the "adhesion of the sand and salt to the roadway surface at colder temperatures."
"Beet juice can make up to 60 per cent of the solution we are applying to the roads and is combined with a traditional sodium chloride-based brine. This lessens our chloride loading on infrastructure and the environment while producing a good quality melting solution effective to temperatures below -30 C," the spokesperson wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.
In the northern parts of the country, chloride is not used often in the winter because it isn’t effective below temperatures of -10 C.
Data from Great Slave Lake near the Northwest Territories shows chloride levels hovered around 10 mg/L in 2021. Since 2014, the information from DataStream shows, chloride levels from around the lake have not reached higher than 84.9 mg/L.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
We're salting more than just our roads. Why winter maintenance is hurting Canada's ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Eurovision Song Contest fetes Ukraine, but Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' event
This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans -- but not the country's wartime leader.
5 things to know for Friday, May 12, 2023
An OPP officer is killed and two other officers hurt in an 'ambush' shooting in Bourget, three in four Canadians negatively view China as a trading partner, and a former top Harper staffer and Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Shocking video shows man violently attacked in Toronto mosque parking lot
Toronto police are investigating after a man was violently attacked outside a mosque in Toronto, which was captured by a surveillance camera.
-
Maple Leafs fans have high hopes as Toronto lives to see another playoff game
Maple Leafs fans who gathered in downtown Toronto to watch the hockey team battle for NHL playoff survival were rewarded for their faith and loyalty on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp
Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
Barrie
-
3-vehicle crash claims life, critically injures another in Caledon: OPP
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles in Caledon, Ont.
-
Collingwood Blues win first game of 2023 Centennial Cup
The Collingwood Blues of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) won their first game of the 2023 Centennial Cup tournament Thursday night.
-
OPP officer’s death sends ripple of sorrow and outrage through local police services
Local police chiefs express sorrow and anger at the lastest death of an officer killed in the line of duty.
Kitchener
-
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
London
-
Dumpster fire spreads to building
Crews were called to the scene at 10621 Adelade St. N around 6 a.m. Thursday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
-
Late evening fire in London
One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
Windsor
-
Police want to identify driver of Ford Escape after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying the driver of a Ford Escape after a “suspicious” vehicle fire at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Sunshine dominates Windsor-Essex
A few cloudy periods can be expected Friday and Saturday but the skies clear on Saturday making way for a sunny and warm end to the weekend and start to the new work week.
-
New sidewalk creates divide in east Windsor neighbourhood
Knowing what she knows today Joumana Haddad may not have built where she did on Barkley Avenue.
Montreal
-
CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend
Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
-
'Can't wait to hand out that giant cheque': Multi-million dollar lottery prize still unclaimed in New Brunswick
A multi-million lottery jackpot remains unclaimed in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are accusing the government of planning to cut education, but the Progressive Conservative government says the NDP is using outdated information.
-
'It was unbelievable': Wildly popular Brandon Smack the Jack sweepstakes awards grand prize
A Brandon man is $192,540 richer after picking one fateful envelope at a wildly popular Smack the Jack sweepstakes in the Wheat City.
Calgary
-
Richard Mantha, accused in multiple sexual assaults, to face more charges
The man accused of kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting at least three Calgary women is expected to face more charges on Friday.
-
Calgary police seek suspect with Edmonton connections
A 38-year-old man with connections to the Edmonton area is wanted by Calgary police for assault.
-
Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail
There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
At least two multi-vehicle crashes have prompted authorities to close a highway in Strathcona County.
-
Man injured in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
'Fraud factory' dismantled in Metro Vancouver, police say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Politics
-
'This has to stop,' PM Trudeau says after shooting of police east of Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
-
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
-
New fund aims to reimburse legal fees for victims of military sexual misconduct
The military's independent sexual misconduct support and resource centre is creating a new fund to help victims pay for legal services, defence officials said Thursday.
Health
-
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
-
Canadian university researchers find 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
-
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
-
Tiny bats provide 'glimmer of hope' against a fungus that threatened entire species
White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006, a short bat flight from the Dorset, Vermont, colony. The fungus wakes bats from hibernation, sending them into the frigid, winter air in search of food. They die of exposure or starvation because the insect population is too sparse to support them that time of year.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Blackberry' vividly recreates the story of friendship, betrayal and hubris that began our obsession with phones
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Blackberry,' 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' and 'The Mother'
-
Academy of Country Music Awards deliver honours to HARDY, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell spent a lot of time onstage early at the Academy of Country Music Awards, performing and then quickly collecting the night's first award, song of the year.
-
It's Eurovision time! Here's how the contest works and who to watch for
Sprinkle the sequins and pump up the volume: The 67th Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax on Saturday with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine in a competition that for seven decades has captured the changing zeitgeist of a continent.
Business
-
Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO: 'She will be starting in 6 weeks'
Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called -- and it's a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks.
-
G7 talks focus on ways to fortify banks, supply chains as China accuses group of hypocrisy
Bank runs, cyber security and building more reliable supply chains to ensure economic security were among items on the agenda of closed-door financial talks Friday in Japan by the Group of Seven advanced economies.
-
Stock market today: European shares rise after Asia drops over US banks, China growth worries
European benchmarks rose Friday after Asian shares mostly declined on looming worries over U.S. banks and lagging demand from China, the region's major driver of growth.
Lifestyle
-
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
Sports
-
Jannik Sinner cheered on by orange-clad fans during Italian Open victory
Attempting to become the first local man to win the Italian Open in nearly a half-century, Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in his opening match Friday.
-
Parliamentary hearing on Canada Soccer turns testy with Crooks' veracity questioned
Newly elected Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks went before the Heritage Committee on Thursday, telling MPs she sees an "opportunity to reset" the beleaguered governing body.
-
Ex-NRL star Hayne sent back to jail on sexual assault charges, eligible for parole in 2025
Former National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne is expected to remain in jail until at least 2025 after being found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Autos
-
Defending Indy 500 champ Marcus Ericsson back at Brickyard, seeking new contract
Marcus Ericsson spent most of his career trying to show he could win races. So when the 32-year-old Swede pulled into victory lane at last year's Indianapolis 500, he savored every moment of the seemingly endless victory lap.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000 US, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).
-
Nissan reports surging profit amid strong sales, easing chip crunch
Japanese automaker Nissan reported Thursday a seven-fold surge in January-March profit and forecast strong sales for this fiscal year riding on the popularity of its new model offerings.