'We are everywhere,' claim alleged gunmen behind violent extortion attempts across Canada

South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.

West of Toronto in Peel Region, police say there have been 29 extortion attempts reported by members of the South Asian community. Usually they received a call, a WhatsApp message or a voice note demanding they hand over $1 million. Many of those who refused to comply have had armed gunmen open fire on their homes or businesses.

This week, Peel police announced that they had arrested five individuals who are allegedly connected to just some of the reported extortion attempts. Speaking during a packed press conference this week, Peel's chief of police acknowledged this is a national and international issue.

"There are similar trends that we've been seeing in Alberta and as well as lower mainland British Columbia, as well as in certain locations in the U.S.," Chief Nishan Duraiappah said.

CTV National News spoke with one South Asian business owner, who asked we hide his identity. For the purpose of our story we're calling him Eric.

Eric first received an extortion request in December. After he declined to pay, he became the target of gunmen on multiple occasions.

He arrived to our interview wearing a bulletproof jacket. As Eric lifted his sweater to show us, he shared that he doesn't leave his house without it. "For my peace of mind, for my family, I have to take some measures for my safety," he said.

When asked if he ever thought he'd have to leave his home wearing a bulletproof vest, Eric says, "Never. Canada is a country where people come seeking peace, where people are coming for a better life for their safety. I think it's going in the opposite direction."

Violent videos of homes and businesses being shot at in the middle of the night are being recorded by the same people pulling the trigger. They then claim responsibility and share the attack on social media pages linked to known gangsters in India.

CTV News sat down with Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and asked if he believes organized crime is behind these targeted extortion attempts on South Asian businesses.

"Absolutely, these investigations have led police in Ontario, in B.C., and now in Alberta, to determine that these organizations reside in India, outside of Canadian borders," he replied swiftly.

Individuals, who claim to be behind some of the extortion attempts that have led to shootings at homes and businesses, reached out to CTV News, saying they were open to a phone interview to share a message.

During the phone interview, they claimed that they're "operating across Canada, Edmonton, Surrey, B.C., Nova Scotia, (and) even in Europe. We are everywhere," further sharing with CTV that they've been involved in "35 or 40" hits on houses and businesses across Canada.

They say they're working in connection with two organized crime leaders, one based out of Pakistan and one who resides in India.

The individuals who spoke to CTV say they've posted two shooting videos on a social media page under the name Rinda Sandu. Sandu is an organized crime figure in India and Pakistan who allegedly died of a drug overdose in a hospital in Lahore, though other media reports suggest he's still alive.

The individuals who spoke to CTV News on the phone say they're working with Sandu, and their extortion attempts in Canada have led to them collecting $1.5 million.

They also allege that they worked with three of the five people recently arrested by Peel police, claiming that the three they worked with, who have currently been charged, aren't even the people behind the shootings. They say the three individuals charged did "IT work and hacking."

The individuals on the phone repeatedly told CTV News that they only target rich businessmen in the South Asian community who are involved in illegal activity of their own.

They told CTV News, "These trucking companies, these car dealerships, they're doing illegal things you don't know about, but we do."

The unnamed spokesperson on the other end of the line then told us to send these South Asian businesses a message: "We're going to come for you."

Peel police say they're working with the RCMP and have open lines of communication with authorities in India. Though Eric, the South Asian business owner CTV spoke with, says more support is needed from all levels of government and the police services.

"We are crying, my family is struggling, my employees, every associate. We need help," says Eric, who continues to say, "If you (the government and police) cannot protect us, let us know, we can pay protection money so we can go enjoy our life."