Views of NATO still strong in Canada, Germany: Nanos survey
A recent survey of Canadians and Germans shows both groups hold largely favourable views of NATO, at a time when more countries are looking to join the military alliance amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
The survey, done in partnership between Nanos Research and its sister organization Dimap in Germany, asked more than 1,000 Canadians and 1,000 Germans their views on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Both Canada and Germany are members of NATO.
The results show that 79 per cent of Canadians hold mostly favourable views of NATO, including 38 per cent who are very favourable and 41 per cent who are somewhat favourable.
By comparison, 68 per cent of Germans were favourable, with 18 per cent very much so and 50 per cent somewhat so.
When also asked about their views on partnerships with other countries, a large majority of Canadians saw Germany in a positive light at 80 per cent, including 46 per cent who hold a positive view of the country and 34 per cent who are somewhat positive.
Germans, meanwhile, also viewed Canada favourably at 74 per cent, including 33 per cent who see Canada as a positive partner and 41 per cent who see the partnership as somewhat positive.
"NATO, still very strong in both countries, and there's some potential there in terms of how favourably Germans look at Canadians and how favourably Canadians look at Germans," pollster Nik Nanos said on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
Nanos is also the volunteer chair of Atlantik-Bruecke Canada, which describes itself as a not-for-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to developing positive relations between Canada and Germany, in partnership with Atlantik-Brucke in Germany.
Nordic countries Finland and Sweden recently announced their plans to join NATO. Finland, along with NATO member Norway, shares a large border with Russia.
Along with a number of economic sanctions against Russia, NATO's member countries also have individually supplied equipment and military arms to Ukraine.
Just this week, Canada announced it would send another 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine at a cost of $98 million.
The ammunition is being sourced from the United States, with the funding coming from the $500 million set aside in the 2022 federal budget.
Canada also is providing another $1 million to help international investigations into sex crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.
ENERGY POLICY
Nanos and Dimap also asked Canadians and Germans which countries they would be comfortable with as energy partners.
This comes as several European countries, including Germany, look to wean themselves off Russian oil. A recent study found Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months of the war in Ukraine.
The Nanos-Dimap survey found Canadians are largely comfortable with Germany as an energy partner at 61 per cent of those surveyed.
Canadians were similarly comfortable with Australia and the United States as energy partners at 63 and 61 per cent, respectively.
Germans also viewed Canada favourably as an energy partner at 64 per cent.
In contrast, only eight per cent of Canadians are comfortable with Middle Eastern countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia as energy partners, with an even smaller proportion at ease with the idea of energy partnerships with China or Russia.
"So the fact that the U.S. is part of the mix not a big surprise because we're already significant energy partners," Nanos said.
"But Germany is seen as being just as appealing as the United States or Australia, and it speaks to the opportunity for, kind of, more dialog and relations between Canada and Germany."
The Canadian results are based on telephone and online random surveys of 1,005 people between April 29 and May 2. The results are accurate within 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The German results are based on online surveys of 1,055 people from May 4 to 9 and are accurate within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
With files from CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was inside for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, law enforcement authorities said Thursday amid mounting public anger and scrutiny over their response to the rampage.
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Ottawa
-
'Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day on Friday as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Barrie teen has sentencing hearing for 2019 stabbing death of teenager
The teenager who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teen inside a Barrie, Ont. group home in 2019 was in court Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
Newmarket man accused of violent sexual assault on senior
Police arrested a Newmarket man accused of a violent sexual assault on a senior.
-
Wasaga Beach residents call for transparency over beachfront development plans
Wasaga Beach residents want their voices heard as they seek transparency from the town over plans to sell portions of beachfront property.
Kitchener
-
'For the past two nights I haven't slept': Kitchener family says bricks thrown through their window
A Kitchener family has raised concerns about a recent act of vandalism and they're frustrated with the response they received from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Guelph Nighthawks are a game changer for young athletes in the community
The Guelph Nighthawks are facing off against the Scarborough Shooting Stars in their home opener Thursday night, and some fans are also hoping to see a different kind of star.
London
-
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school after reportedly walking streets with rifle
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed to London Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
Windsor
-
Surgical backlog in Windsor below pre-pandemic levels
Windsor Regional Hospital is slowly chipping away at the backlog of non-urgent surgeries.
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
'The streets are going to be full': Chatham’s RetroFest revving up for weekend return
Thousands of people are expected to be in Canada’s Classic Car Capital this weekend as Chatham, Ont.’s RetroFest returns in-person on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
Government plane carrying Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in Montreal this weekend
A federal government chartered plane carrying Ukrainian refugees is expected to arrive in Montreal on Sunday as the community is ready with open arms.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie surprised to learn hours late of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders declare state of emergency amid nursing shortage in Northern Manitoba
A state of emergency on health services has been declared by First Nations leaders in northern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Manitoba bill would widen alcohol sales, make booze buying more convenient
New legislation introduced by the province would allow private beer vendors and wine stores to sell different types of alcohol.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Execution-style murder': Killer of 19-year-old Calgary hockey coach sentenced to life in jail
A Calgary judge has sentenced a young man who shot and killed another man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
Baby formula shortage starting to affect Lethbridge parents
A baby formula shortage in the United States is starting to affect some families in Lethbridge.
-
Police seize loaded pistol, $115K in drugs in southwest Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man in connection with a drug trafficking operation that officers had been investigating for the past eight months.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
'A lot of racism': Percentage of Indigenous inmates in Edmonton hitting new highs
It's not a new trend but the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in Edmonton's prisons is much higher than the Canadian average and continuing to grow at a faster rate, as advocates search for solutions.
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals back below 500 this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 500 this week for the first time since late April.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., industrial park
One person is dead following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
Striking racist language from West Vancouver land covenants would cost $1 million, report estimates
Two years after West Vancouver vowed to address explicitly racist language in decades-old land covenants, staff have recommended the district take almost no action.
Politics
-
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
-
Lifting sanctions against Russia to move Ukrainian grain exports not an option: Ukraine PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the West must not give in to Russian pressure to ease sanctions in order to restart the flow of agricultural exports.
-
Parliamentary committee to start report on expanding eligibility for assisted dying
A special joint parliamentary committee will now consider its report on current legislation on assisted death and whether to expand who is eligible to opt for it.
Health
-
Monkeypox isn't the new COVID: here's why
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Monkeypox cases up to 26; first case detected in Ontario: PHAC
There are now 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, according to an update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the virus has been detected in a new province, with one case in Ontario.
-
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation's strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Unique optical phenomena puts on colourful show in Maritime sky
Circumhorizontal arcs made an appearance in parts of the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to 'leave me alone'
Amber Heard told jurors Thursday that a harassment campaign waged against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp has left her humiliated and scared for her life from multiple death threats, and said she just wants 'Johnny to leave me alone.'
-
Andy Fletcher, founding member of Depeche Mode, dies at 60
Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, keyboardist and one of the founding members of iconic British electronic band Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60.
-
Matthew McConaughey says 'we must do better' after massacre in his hometown of Uvalde
Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, described gun violence as an "epidemic we can control."
Business
-
Job vacancies hit record high of more than 1 million in March: StatCan
The number of job vacancies across Canada reached an all-time high in March, ending a five-month decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
-
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
-
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he 'deflated' stock price
Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaged in 'unlawful conduct' aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company.
Lifestyle
-
'One ticket is all it takes': OLG reveals winner of $60-million jackpot
A woman from Hamilton, Ont. is now a multimillionaire after she won the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
-
'They're hilarious': B.C. hobby farm home to endless animal antics
A B.C. family has trouble getting their chores done on their farm each morning because of the antics of a pair of unlikely best friends – an elderly miniature horse and a rambunctious young golden retriever.
Sports
-
Canada tops Sweden 4-3 in OT, advances to semis at world hockey championship
Drake Batherson scored 43 seconds into overtime, powering Canada to a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals at the world hockey championship Thursday.
-
Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
-
Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to third round at French Open
Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.
Autos
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case
A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.