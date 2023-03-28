Vancouver ranks No.1 in Canada as a destination city for 'mindful travellers': KAYAK
Eleven Canadian cities are among the world’s top destinations for travellers with sustainability in mind, according to the “2023 City Index for Mindful Travellers,” created by travel website KAYAK.
KAYAK says it created the list for people looking to reduce their carbon footprint when travelling.
According to the index, Vancouver ranked No. 1 in Canada and North America, and 38 in the world for the top cities for mindful travellers.
Halifax and Montreal ranked second and third in Canada, and 53 and 59 in the world, respectively.
KAYAK says 28 factors including sustainability, a destination’s popularity, accommodation, transportation, air quality and cost were considered to rank 167 different cities worldwide.
In addition, a KAYAK survey shows 68 per cent of Canadians believe there is not enough information to make sustainably-minded travel decisions. While 48 per cent of Canadians surveyed check a destination’s sustainability credentials before choosing to travel there.
Furthermore, about 27 per cent of Canadians consider their CO2 footprint when making travel decisions.
The survey also found 63 per cent of Canadians have changed their behaviour to travel more sustainably in the last five years.
The top Canadian cities to visit for people who want to reduce their impact on the environment when travelling, according to KAYAK:
1. Vancouver - 38 in the world
2. Halifax - 53 in the world
3. Montreal - 59 in the world
4. Ottawa - 63 in the world
5. Victoria - 69 in the world
6. Toronto - 73 in the world
7. Winnipeg - 74 in the world
8. Calgary - 89 in the world
9. Québec City - 114 in the world
10 Kelowna - 121 in the world
11. Edmonton - 130 in the world
Globally, Rotterdam, Netherlands ranked No. 1. on KAYAK’s list, followed by Amsterdam and Graz.
Here are the top 10 places in the world to visit for mindful travellers, according to KAYAK:
1. Rotterdam, Netherlands
2. Amsterdam, Netherlands
3. Graz, Austria
4. Trondheim, Norway
5. Munich, Germany
6. Helsinki, Finland
7. Stockholm, Sweden
8. Zurich, Switzerland
9. Gothenburg, Sweden
10. Vienna, Austria
