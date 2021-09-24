OTTAWA -- U.S. Justice Department Officials are indicating that they are ready to resolve the criminal charges against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and representatives from both sides will be appearing in a New York court shortly to address the matter.

According to a letter docketed with the United States District Court Eastern District of New York on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice will be appearing in court to address “a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter,” potentially bringing an end to a nearly three-year legal and diplomatic saga.

It’s possible that at 1 p.m. EDT, when the matter is set to come up in court virtually, Meng could admit some wrongdoing and be given a fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, according to reports.

A second court appearance at the B.C. Supreme Court is possible, pending the outcome in New York. If a deal with the Americans is agreed to, the extradition proceedings against Meng could be stayed, likely resulting in the Chinese telecom giant CFO being able to leave Canada.

Meng has been under house arrest in Vancouver since she was first taken into custody at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant related to the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has claimed her innocence and has been fighting the extradition through Canadian courts.

Huawei Canada and Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti’s office have declined to comment at this time.

CTV News has spoken with one source who says Meng’s deferred prosecution negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice have been underway for months, and did not include any agreement related to the ongoing detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China.

Kovrig and Spavor were detained just days after Meng’s arrest and have now been in Chinese custody for 1,019 days on espionage charges that have largely been viewed as a retaliatory response to Canada’s arrest of Meng.

Both men have stood trial, and Spavor has been handed down an 11-year sentence, while Kovrig has yet to be sentenced. It’s not clear if today’s developments would have any impact on their cases.

Canadian officials acting on the U.S. request inflamed diplomatic tensions between Canada and China, and over the years relations have been considerably strained, resulting in a series of trade actions, and a rallying of international allies in condemnation of China’s bucking of international rule of law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously shot down suggestions that Canada should consider exchanging the two Canadians for Meng, citing the need for the matter to work its way through the legal system.

This came after a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry suggested in 2020 that Canada halting its attempt to extradite Meng could affect the fates of Kovrig and Spavor, a departure from China’s consistent denials that the cases were in any way connected.

More coming…