Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese "police service centres" around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
In a new report released Monday called "Patrol and Persuade," the Spain-based non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders says it used open source statements from People's Republic of China authorities, Chinese police and state media to document at least 48 additional stations.
This on top of the 54 stations revealed in September, bringing the total number of documented centres to 102 in 53 countries. Some host countries also have co-operated in setting up these centres, Safeguard Defenders says.
The stations are accused of targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, particularly those who allegedly committed crimes in China, in order to coerce them to return home.
Safeguard Defenders reports that along with the three police "stations" previously confirmed in the Greater Toronto Area, which are operated out of the Chinese city of Fuzhou, it has found newly confirmed centres in Vancouver, operated out of Wenzhou, and another whose location is unknown but operates out of Nantong.
The RCMP said in October that it is investigating reports of criminal activity at the Toronto area police "stations."
The consulate general of the People's Republic of China said at the time that the stations are to help Chinese citizens renew their driver's licences, given many of them are unable to return to China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the "local volunteers" facilitating this "are not Chinese police officers."
However, Safeguard Defenders says the vast majority of the newly documented stations were set up starting in 2016, years before the pandemic began.
In its previous report in September, Safeguard Defenders found that Chinese police "persuaded" 230,000 claimed fugitives to return to China "voluntarily" between April 2021 and July 2022. Among the tactics used, Safeguard Defenders said, included denying suspects' children in China the right to education and punishing relatives through "guilt by association."
The U.S. Department of Justice accused seven people in October of a yearslong campaign to harass and intimidate a U.S. resident to return to China.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, his office told reporters that he had raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping of "interference" in Canada.
Asked about what specific interference he referred to, Trudeau later told the House of Commons, "We've known for many years that there are consistent engagements by representatives of the Chinese government into Canadian communities, with local media, reports of illicit Chinese police stations."
With files from CP24 Web Content Writer Joanna Lavoie, CTV News Toronto Videojournalist Allison Hurst and The Canadian Press
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticism
Just days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
'My heart just sunk': Mother recounts experience at packed Alberta Children's Hospital
An Alberta mother is recounting her experience arriving at a packed children's hospital when her young daughter was in dire need of help.
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories
Prince Harry said the royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it 'a dirty game' in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.
Supply chain inefficiencies leading to 'shelflation' at Canadian grocery stores: researcher
Better protections and options for consumers are just some of the ways Ottawa can help address food unaffordability in Canada, the lead author behind a new price report says, as average grocery bills are expected to rise in the new year.
Ontario education support workers vote to ratify new contract
Ontario education support workers have voted to accept a new deal with the provincial government, putting an end to a long and contentious negotiation process.
Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead inside Markham apartment
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found deceased inside a Markham apartment on Sunday night.
-
Pediatric illnesses levelling off despite crisis at CHEO, Ford says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says respiratory illnesses among children in Ontario are levelling off, even as CHEO is calling in the Canadian Red Cross to deal with an unprecedented surge in patients.
-
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena
A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.
-
Simcoe County man arrested at gunpoint after motel staff call 911
Police arrested a man at gunpoint in Midland early Monday morning following two 911 calls from staff at a motel.
-
Barrie man charged with impaired driving after rolling vehicle onto roof
A Barrie man faces multiple charges after rolling his vehicle onto its roof Sunday night.
Young people in K-W need to save for an average of 20 years to afford a down payment: report
A new report shows just how drastically housing prices have outpaced many people’s budgets.
-
Some Guelph patients could be transported to Fergus amid high call volume
Some patients visiting Guelph General Hospital (GGH) on Monday could be moved to a hospital in another community as inpatient volumes, and high call volumes strain the local hospital.
-
Man pulls knife when asked to leave Kitchener establishment: police
A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a knife when asked to leave a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
-
Disregard for human life charges laid following arson investigation
A 49-year-old Aurora resident is charged with five counts of disregard for human life and two counts of arson in relation to an arson investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
-
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop
A loaded firearm has been seized after a traffic stop in Middlesex Centre. Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, OPP on general patrol saw a suspicious vehicle on Coldstream Road.
Active investigation underway in Forest Glade
Windsor police are informing the public about an active investigation in Forest Glade.
-
City extends temporary shelter to Dec. 9 to help evacuated apartment tenants
The City of Windsor has extended a temporary shelter to help evacuated tenants of an Ouellette Avenue apartment.
-
Ontario’s Green Button program aims to help Windsorites save money on energy bills
The Ontario government is launching a program in Windsor to help residents track energy use and save money on monthly bills.
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Quebec to provide update on status of respiratory infections and hospital network
Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will give an update on the evolution of respiratory infections in Quebec at 2 p.m. at a press conference in Montreal.
-
Woman struck by semi truck crossing the street and killed on Nuns' Island
A woman was struck and killed by a big rig truck on Monday morning while crossing the street on Montreal's Nuns' Island on Monday morning. Police are on the scene, and are advising residents to avoid the area.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
-
-
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
The federal government says that in order to address major labour shortages in health care, it will put $90 million toward projects that remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in their field.
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
-
Why food prices will continue to rise in Manitoba next year: report
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police have closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. at Mcknight Boulevard N.E. after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.
-
Woman found dead in southwest Calgary home, death considered suspicious
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning in a home in a southwest neighbourhood.
-
2 killed in crash east of Edmonton
Two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning.
-
This Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource because of its architecture
An Edmonton church has been designated a historic resource by the city.
-
Light snow to fall in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Tuesday: Environment Canada
British Columbians should brace for more snow this week, according to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada.
-
B.C. health officials to provide update on 'protecting children' through flu season
As pediatric hospitalizations due to influenza continue to rise across Canada, provincial health officials are set to provide an update on the situation in British Columbia – where children's hospitals are under increasing strain.
-
-
-
Most Canadians back invocation of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests: Nanos
As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
-
Canadian patient receives groundbreaking treatment for a disabling disorder, with a parathyroid transplant into her arm
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
-
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
-
B.C. health officials to provide update on 'protecting children' through flu season
As pediatric hospitalizations due to influenza continue to rise across Canada, provincial health officials are set to provide an update on the situation in British Columbia – where children's hospitals are under increasing strain.
-
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission
Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported.
-
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant
Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced.
-
A new species of dinosaur might have dived like a duck to catch its prey
A new study found evidence at least one species of dinosaur may have been an adept swimmer, diving into the water like a duck to hunt its prey.
-
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show 'Sesame Street' has died at the age of 90.
-
George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2 receive Kennedy Center Honors
Actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts at a White House reception and a music-filled Kennedy Center Honors show.
-
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes taken off air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest
Major Western measures to limit Russia's oil profits over the war in Ukraine took effect Monday, bringing with them uncertainty about how much crude could be lost to the world and whether they will unleash the hoped-for hit to a Russian economy that has held up better than many expected under sanctions.
-
WestJet announces new flights from Calgary to Tokyo, Barcelona and Edinburgh
WestJet plans to offer flights to Japan starting this spring, marking the airline's first non-stop flights to Asia from Calgary.
-
Fan buying famed ‘Goonies' house in Oregon, listed for US$1.7M
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the 'The Goonies' film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.
-
Oxford Dictionaries names 'goblin mode' its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries said Monday that 'goblin mode' has been selected by online vote as its word of the year.
-
A bologna mascot upstages Santa every year in the St. John's, N.L., Christmas parade
Kids and adults alike waved, cheered and scrambled to get selfies with the star of the annual Christmas parade in downtown St. John's, N.L., on Sunday morning.
-
Nike parts ways with Kyrie Irving permanently
Nike parted ways with Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving on Monday, one month after suspending the partnership over the outspoken guard's promotion of a movie that espoused antisemitic views.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
-
QB Deshaun Watson returns from NFL ban, refuses to express remorse
Deshaun Watson's shaky performance wasn't his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain.
-
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.