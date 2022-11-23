Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his most detailed explanation yet on Wednesday about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
At the recent G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister's Office told reporters that Trudeau raised serious concerns with Xi about Chinese "interference" in Canada, but offered no specifics.
In a rare unplanned exchange caught by cameras, Xi later confronted Trudeau about the fact that details had been shared with the media. "Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper; that's not appropriate," Xi said through an interpreter.
During question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked, "What specific interference was the prime minister referring to when he raised his serious concerns about interference with the Chinese president?"
Trudeau gave his most fulsome answer yet.
"We've known for many years that there are consistent engagements by representatives of the Chinese government into Canadian communities, with local media, reports of illicit Chinese police stations," he said.
"These are all things that we continue to be concerned about, that our officials stay active on and that we will continue to be vigilant around to keep Canadians safe."
The RCMP said earlier this month that it is investigating reports of criminal activity related to such "police" stations in Canada after a human-rights group reported that China is operating out of more than 50 such venues, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.
Poilievre also asked whether the prime minister was ever briefed about "interference" and Trudeau responded that he is regularly briefed by intelligence officials and security experts on threats to Canada, "whether it be cyberthreats, whether it be interference with Canadian diaspora communities, whether it be use of online misinformation or disinformation."
In his first question period since returning from a 10-day trip that included four international summits, Trudeau was also pressed on whether he knew about alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election.
A House of Commons committee is probing the issue after Global News reported this month that Chinese funding flowed to a pro-Beijing network in Canada that included at least 11 candidates in that election.
Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault told the committee on Tuesday that he was "not in a position to speak to the accuracy of the contents of the recent news reports."
Perrault told MPs that he had not received any reports of specific Chinese interference, but that any investigation of such reports would fall not to him but to the Commissioner of Canada Elections.
He added: "I have no reason to believe the election overall was not a free and fair election."
Alain Therrien, the House leader for the Bloc Quebecois, accused Trudeau in French of "running down the hallways" to catch Xi and discuss interference but of feigning ignorance at home and in Parliament as to the specific details.
"Does he know all the details of Chinese interference and he's hiding it from us, or did he confront Xi Jinping based only on a news article?" Therrien asked.
Trudeau said the question was nonsense and his government always takes allegations of interference by other countries seriously. He said that in all the briefings he has received, the integrity of Canadian elections has never been in doubt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government is asking a judge to review some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Canada rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Belgium in World Cup opener
Canada was punished for missing chances during its opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 win. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
US$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy, a fraction of the missing money
The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure US$740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.
Canada
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
-
More than half of Canadians don't understand sexual consent: survey
Fifty-five per cent of Canadians do not understand the legal definition of sexual consent, suggests a recent survey conducted by Maru Public Opinion and commissioned by the Canadian Women’s Foundation.
-
'Unlike any other': ALERT busts organized crime's illegal banks
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Solicitor-client privilege on Emergencies Act creates 'black box,' inquiry hears
Justice Minister David Lametti repeatedly invoked solicitor-client privilege on Wednesday as he refused to reveal how the Liberal government ultimately decided to invoke the Emergencies Act earlier this year.
World
-
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
-
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'
Some of the 17 people wounded by gunfire Saturday when a 22-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at Club Q, a well-known club for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, shared the horror of seeing their loved ones shot down in front of them.
-
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
-
Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated the state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, abruptly ending access to later abortions that had resumed days earlier.
-
Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group's resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
-
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
-
Trudeau elaborates on what Chinese 'interference' he discussed with Xi Jinping at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his most detailed explanation yet about what kind of "interference" he brought up with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting earlier this month.
-
Feds file judicial review of $40B Indigenous child-welfare settlement
The federal government is asking a judge to review some aspects of the $40-billion settlement agreement over discrimination in the Indigenous child-welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the deal in late October.
Health
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
A patient has died in a New Brunswick emergency department while waiting to be seen for the second time this year.
-
Health-care system not equipped to treat older HIV patients, says Canadian charity
A growing number of older adults are living with human immunodeficiency virus in Canada. But according to a Toronto-based charity, health-care systems currently in place are not prepared to care for the rising number of aging Canadians who are HIV-positive.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
Sci-Tech
-
European Space Agency makes history with its 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee to be among its newest batch of astronauts, complementing that with an unprecedented commitment to one day send someone with a physical disability into outer space.
-
Chalk River, Ont. company heading to the moon in search of water
A relatively unknown company in the Ottawa Valley will be part of a team that is sending Canada's first-ever lunar rover to the moon in 2026.
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
Entertainment
-
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died.
-
James Cameron almost didn't choose Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet to star in 'Titanic'
James Cameron is sharing some surprising details from the making of his blockbuster hit 'Titanic,' which celebrates 25 years of being released next month. In a new video interview with GQ, he revealed that he almost didn't end up casting Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet.
-
Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash.
Business
-
US$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy, a fraction of the missing money
The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure US$740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.
-
Lawsuit against Canadian gold miner alleges Tanzanians were killed, injured by police
A group of more than 20 Tanzanians and their family members have filed a lawsuit against Barrick Gold Corp., alleging they or their loved ones were beaten, shot at or killed by police at one of the company's mines in the African country.
-
Canadian workers say they face barriers amid growing union push at Starbucks
Unionization among Canadian Starbucks employees is starting to gain traction, organizers say, but much like their U.S. counterparts, workers face barriers and alleged anti-union activity by the coffee giant.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
Brittany Newton's family grieved last spring when her life was cut short at age 30 by a brain aneurysm, but they got to feel close to her again this week, listening to her heart beating in the chest of a thankful New York woman whose life was saved by an organ transplant.
Sports
-
Brampton, Ont. high school alumni represents for Canada at FIFA World Cup
As Canadians come together to cheer on the men’s national team, one high school northwest of Toronto can say that three of the footballers playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are its own.
-
'Through the roof': Father of Canada goalkeeper describes his emotions ahead of World Cup games
For Nick Pantemis, Canada’s journey to the 2022 World Cup is slightly sweeter with his son, James, being named in John Herdman’s 26-man squad as one of three goalkeepers.
-
Japanese World Cup fans stay after match to clean trash from stadium
Japanese World Cup fans had a lot to celebrate Wednesday after their team beat Germany but many put the party on hold to help clean up the stadium.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.