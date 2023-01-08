Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s commitment to seeking justice at Flight PS752 memorial
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional speech at a Toronto memorial Sunday marking three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752, stressing that Canada will continue seeking justice until a regime he described as “brutal” is held to account.
“Three years ago, Toronto-bound flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian missiles,” Trudeau said. “With it, 176 souls were lost. People you loved. People you grieve for everyday.”
He emphasized to those in attendance, which included the families of victims, that the government is working to “hold the Iranian regime accountable for unlawfully and horrifically shooting down the passenger flight. We are here to seek justice for the victims and the families.”
Three years ago, flight PS752, a Ukraine International Airlines jetliner carrying 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, was shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran. Families of the victims are partaking in rallies across Canada this Sunday, from Vancouver to St. John’s, N.L.
In Toronto, the marquee event began with a reception and art gallery viewing at 11 a.m., followed by an official ceremony hosted by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.
Numerous officials and politicians were in attendance, including federal Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Trudeau described meeting with grieving family members on Friday, including a mother whose daughter had been moving to Canada “because of the challenges she faced as a woman in Iran,” and a single father who lost his only son when the plane went down.
One family member met with Trudeau on a video call from his current home in Australia.
“It was a reminder that the downing of PS752 is not just a Canadian tragedy, although we have mourned it across this country as a Canadian tragedy,” Trudeau said. “People around the world feel this loss every single day.”
He added that the government has “opened a pathway to permanent residency” to reunite relatives of the PS752 flight victims who wish to come to Canada.
Trudeau highlighted the need for there to be accountability, noting that the federal government recently joined with peer countries to request that Iran submits to binding arbitration so it can be held accountable for the missiles launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that took down the flight.
This action, taken on Dec. 28, starts a countdown – after a six-month period, one of the plaintiff countries can take Iran to the International Court of Justice to attempt to force Iran to compensate victims’ families.
Trudeau confirmed that Canada would be taking that step if the Iranian regime did not comply within six months.
“When you lose someone so senselessly, finding justice is a part of mourning. We need closure in order to heal,” he said.
Trudeau appeared emotional at times as he spoke, and the speech also garnered strong responses from those gathered.
At one point, as Trudeau condemned “Iran’s refusal to be held accountable,” a voice spoke up from the crowd.
“Islamic Republic, Mr. Prime Minister,” someone called out. “Not Iran.”
“Well said,” Trudeau replied. His response was greeted with applause.
He continued on to praise the strength of the Iranian-Canadian community and others affected by the tragedy of Flight PS752 across the globe.
“The Islamic Republic is not representative and not indicative of the extraordinary, wonderful, warm, brilliant people of Iran, who deserve so much more,” Trudeau said, nearly drowned out by another swell of applause.
He added that when he visited the art exhibit set up Sunday for the memorial, he was struck by the depiction of the “many crimes of the Iranian regime and its human rights abuses.”
He emphasized that Canada stands in support of Iranian citizens who are struggling under the current regime, touching upon the rounds of nationwide protests that began in mid-September after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died following an arrest by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly. Many of the protests have centred around women’s rights and have resulted in a serious crackdown by the Iranian regime, which has apparently included the use of tear gas, shooting at residential homes and surveillance.
“Canada and all Canadians stand with the women of Iran, schoolgirls to grandmothers, and all other people of Iran who are demanding to live their lives free of persecution,” he said.
A chant went up in the audience, with the crowd repeating “Women, life, freedom” in English – one of the main slogans of the protest movement within Iran.
Trudeau repeated the slogan back to the crowd in Persian, sparking cheers and another round of chanting.
Trudeau also mentioned that Canada placed economic sanctions on 62 Iranian individuals and 25 entities last fall, stating that these individuals have been banned “from ever being able to take safe haven in Canada,” and that they are looking for other ways “to ensure that this brutal, murderous regime is held fully to account.”
The government has faced criticisms on its handling of Flight PS752, with some advocates saying Canada acted too slowly in pressing Iran for accountability.
The Iranian regime has changed its story several times regarding the shooting down of the flight, shifting from portraying the incident as an accident to claiming at one point that the passenger plane had been moving suspiciously.
Ottawa argued that they needed to allow time for negotiations with Tehran before bringing the case to a higher level.
Speaking directly to the families of those who died when the plane was shot down, Trudeau ended his speech by saying that Canada shares in their sadness.
“On this day, and every day, we continue to be here with you and we continue to be here for you,” he said.
------
With files from the Canadian Press.
