'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
"It has been a long journey for the families, but we still have hope," said Hamed Esmaeilion, head of the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.
Esmaeilion's wife and daughter were among the 176 people killed when Iranian officials shot down a Ukraine International Airlines jetliner in January 2020 shortly after its take-off from Tehran.
Most of the passengers were bound for Canada via Ukraine, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
In an interview, Esmaeilion thanked Canadians for their support over the past three years, as families fight for accountability and compensation.
"That was very heartwarming for every one of us, that we see people care."
On Dec. 28, Canada joined peer countries in starting the process to send the Flight PS752 case to the International Court of Justice and attempt to force Iran to compensate victims' families.
Ottawa had previously held off, arguing that allowing enough time for negotiations with Iran over reparations would bolster the case if it needed to be heard by a tribunal.
But with negotiations at a standstill, Canada helped issue a formal notice last month asking Iran to submit to binding arbitration in the case. The move kicks off a six-month period after which one of the plaintiff countries can take Iran to the International Court of Justice.
The Iranian regime has had shifting responses to the incident, at one point portraying it was an accident and then later claiming the plane had been moving suspiciously, which contradicts the findings of an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
While it's unclear whether the court would successfully compel Iran to provide compensation, the case would likely prompt more investigation and shed light on new information about what happened.
"This step was long overdue. But having said that, it's a good step to take," said Esmaeilion, who said he is buoyed by an Ontario court ruling in 2021 that said the downing was an intentional act of terrorism — not an accident.
"This senseless, merciless crime that they committed took all of them from us."
He commended Ottawa for putting economic sanctions on 62 Iranian individuals and 25 entities last fall. Yet he says about one-third of the 30 people his group has identified as being involved in downing Flight PS752 have not been sanctioned.
He added that Iranian-Canadians are aware that former regime officials and their families still move about freely in the country, from Vancouver to Halifax.
Ottawa has promised to stand up a new sanctions bureau, allocating $76 million to better track those barred from dealings in Canada. But it's unclear when new staff will be hired and trained.
Esmaeilion said he's frustrated by bureaucrats who suggest that sanctions are less a way to punish specific individuals and more a way to nudge regimes into behaving better. He argued Iran will not improve the way it treats people unless it faces clear pushback, and noted that the regime has been responsible for killing Canadians in other cases.
Iranian officials "have no place in a free country like Canada," he said.
In the fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced sustained pressure from the Iranian diaspora and the Opposition Conservatives to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.
The force, which is part of Iran's military, shot down Flight PS752 and is responsible for much of the regime's violent meddling abroad.
It has also taken part in the ongoing crackdown on human-rights activists following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, following her arrest by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
In October, Trudeau's government barred more than 10,000 former IRGC members from entering Canada, but it has remained hesitant to list the entire corps as a terrorist organization because it could punish those conscripted into the force for non-combat roles.
Immigration lawyers have said that some Iranian-born Canadians already face difficulty boarding aircraft and entering the United States due to past IRGC membership.
Conservative MPs and activists like Esmaeilion have argued that Canada could find a legislative way to avoid punishing those drafted against their will.
They also point to reports from British media this month that suggest London is getting ready to list the force as a terrorist group, citing unnamed government sources. The reporting did not lay out a timeline or details on any provisions related to conscripts.
Kaveh Shahrooz, a senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said Ottawa seems to be dragging its feet.
"Over the past three years, I think it's been very slow movement," said Shahrooz, who used to advise Global Affairs Canada on human-rights treaties.
He said the same was true on efforts to seek justice in the PS752 case while negotiations with Tehran were underway.
"There has been no criminal investigation by the RCMP," Shahrooz said. "There's no reason these things can't move on parallel tracks."
On Friday, Trudeau met with family members of Flight PS752 victims, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Canada's High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, who helped co-ordinate the government's response.
"When I spoke with the families of the victims today, I promised them we'll continue to be relentless in our fight for truth, justice and accountability," Trudeau said on Twitter.
Some Liberal MPs have also started symbolically sponsoring Iranian dissidents, following a similar trend by European parliamentarians.
The MPs are committing to raising the cases of specific dissidents incarcerated in Iran to pressure Tehran not to execute them and, as one letter signed by MPs puts it, "remind the Iranian regime that we are watching, that the world is watching."
Shahrooz has criticized the Liberals for what he sees as prioritizing symbolic gestures over policy changes. But he said this initiative can have a tangible impact for people at risk of death.
"Over the years, in speaking with former political prisoners, they've always told me that ... when foreign officials speak about them, the situation tends to improve remarkably," he said.
"Interrogators back off; often times, torture stops and the regime remembers these prisoners have defenders outside."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.
Canada should monitor American electric vehicle investments, but no specifics on how feds will counter U.S. subsidies: Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the United States says the federal government should be watching American investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, but wouldn’t give specifics on how it plans to compete with the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act enacted south of the border.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
-
GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Toronto's vacant home tax ahead of Feb. 2 declaration deadline
Toronto residents whose properties sit vacant for more than half the year will soon have to pay a hefty tax but it remains to be seen whether the penalty will actually help boost housing supply in a city facing an affordability crisis.
Ottawa
-
Sustained R1 service could lead to bus cancellations as LRT disruption continues
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo is looking at several service plans for Sunday and into the workweek as trains remain stuck on part of the Confederation Line, but those plans could affect other commuters.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
Celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Ottawa as war rages in Ukraine
As hundreds gather for Christmas service inside the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Ottawa, the ongoing war in Ukraine is top of mind.
Barrie
-
Air Canada travel turmoil ruins holiday reunion for Barrie, Ont. family
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Kitchener
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
London
-
'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
-
Early morning structure fire causes $150k in damages
Fire crews were busy early Saturday morning due to a structure fire at Pall Mall and Miles Street
Windsor
-
Windsor's Serbian Centre surpasses fundraising goal with 20K
As members of the community gathered to celebrate Orthodox Christmas Friday evening, the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists through the University of Windsor announced they raised more than $20 thousand dollars
-
Bright Lights Windsor closes Sunday
Bright Lights Windsor closes as of 10pm Sunday
-
Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Windsor for the Windsor Choral Festival 2023
The year has a musical start with Concert performances coming to Windsor with the Windsor Choral Festival
Montreal
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
53-foot truck crashes on Highway 30 on Montreal's South Shore
A truck driver was seriously injured in a spectacular crash on Highway 30 near Chateauguay in the Montérégie region, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Cape Breton ski season plagued by mild weather
With very little natural snowfall so far this winter season, ski lodge staff across the Maritimes have their work cut out for them in opening for business.
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
Winnipeg
-
Youths arrested for bear spray attack: Police
Two youths are facing assault and robbery charges after a bear spray attack Friday afternoon.
-
"Their next new favourite sport': Game Day at Sport Manitoba
It was a day of discovery at Sport Manitoba as kids gathered to try out new sports with different organizations from around the province.
-
'We demand justice': Calls for landfill searches continue as Brady blockade is lifted
A blockade at the Brady Landfill that has cost the city more than $400,000 has been lifted, but protestors say they are staying put until searches are underway for the remains of three women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police request public assistance locating northeast Calgary woman missing since late November
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a northeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.
-
Stabbing in northwest Calgary leaves one person critical; police investigating
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of 30 Brentwood Common N.W., where a man was found injured.
Edmonton
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
-
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for using cell phone on the job
A registered massage therapist who admitted to massaging patients with just one hand while using a cell phone in the other has been disciplined by her professional college.
-
Insolvency filings on the rise in B.C., across Canada as possible recession looms
The number of people and businesses struggling with insolvency in British Columbia increased substantially in November, according to recently released data from the federal government.
-
Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Prince George
Health officials in northern B.C. have issued a toxic drug alert for users in Prince George.
Politics
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canada should monitor American electric vehicle investments, but no specifics on how feds will counter U.S. subsidies: Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the United States says the federal government should be watching American investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, but wouldn’t give specifics on how it plans to compete with the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act enacted south of the border.
Health
-
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.
-
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
The Golden Globes are set to return to NBC under a one-year deal this year following last years scandal over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
-
Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case
Rapper Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims
Allies of Britain's royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sports
-
Hamlin's recovery continues, still in critical condition
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
-
Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles
Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women's luge World Cup race Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men's and women's doubles races.
-
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after unprecedented 324-game suspension reduced
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.