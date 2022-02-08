Facing calls to do more, Trudeau says trucker convoy 'has to stop'
Ottawa under 'siege,' officials say, as mayor asks for more help
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Feds ready to act should 'foul play' be detected in trucker convoy funding, says public safety minister
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa hospitals coping with impact from trucker convoy
New Zealand convoy protesters clog streets near Parliament
Alaska truckers form convoy to support Canadian protests
Trump calls Trudeau 'far left lunatic,' expresses support for convoy
Have you lost friends over the convoy protests? We want to hear from you.