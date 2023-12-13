'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises
Sandy Marsh has been nursing a knee injury for eight months, suffering from a torn meniscus and Baker’s cyst. Although the 66-year-old from Okotoks, Alta., says her condition is improving, recovery is a struggle without support from a family doctor.
Marsh has not had a primary health-care provider since August, after her family physician left their local health clinic to pursue a new career path.
“There are so many people and so few doctors,” Marsh told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.
She is one of a handful of seniors across the country who wrote to CTVNews.ca about their struggles with finding a family doctor. Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care systems throughout the country have been facing staffing shortages caused by an exodus of nurses and other health-care workers who left the profession.
As a result, some Canadians are unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, says Dr. Lesley Charles, a professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Alberta. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, experts are warning that Canada’s health-care system is not ready for an aging population and may leave seniors behind.
Sandy Marsh has been nursing a knee injury for six months now, suffering from a torn meniscus and Baker’s cyst. Although the 66-year-old from Okotoks, Alta., says her condition is improving, recovery is a struggle without support from a family doctor. (HANDOUT / CTVNews.ca)
New statistics from Environics Analytics, a marketing and analytical services company owned by Bell Canada, show the country’s senior population is projected to surpass 11 million by 2043. The data, based on a special analysis for CTV News, paints the senior population as the fastest-growing age group in the country. This increase in the number of Canadians aged 65 and older will have far-reaching implications, particularly on the country’s health-care sector, said Charles.
Amid a shortage of health-care workers, Charles said she expects to see more seniors struggling to obtain a family doctor and access related services.
“Without seeing an increase in physicians … you have to imagine that with an increased number of seniors needing all different kinds of consults for different services, there are going to be longer wait times,” she said.
Caring for seniors can also be difficult considering the amount of health problems they may have compared to younger patients who are less frail. For this reason, some physicians may not want to take on additional senior patients, said Charles, who is on the Canadian Geriatrics Society’s board of directors.
STATISTICS ON SENIORS WITH DISABILITIES:
- More than six million Canadians had a disability, according to data from Statistics Canada’s Canadian Survey on Disability published in 2017. Of these six million people, 38 per cent were aged 65 and older. Updated figures are expected to be released later this year
- The same report shows the most common types of disabilities among seniors were associated with pain, mobility, flexibility and hearing
- Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease are more prevalent among senior men than women, according to Statistics Canada’s Canadian Health Survey on Seniors from 2020
- The same survey shows arthritis and osteoporosis are more common among women
It’s also possible that without enough health-care workers to meet demand, seniors may die more quickly than if they received the care they needed sooner, Charles said. She uses the example of someone who has problems swallowing, but no symptoms that would signal something more serious. After months, that person may notice their condition has gotten worse and they are unable to drink or eat. After undergoing an endoscopy, they might discover they have esophageal cancer, which is common among seniors.
The cancer may spread throughout their body and force them into palliative care. Seeing as immune systems weaken with age, seniors may be at higher risk of death if they are unable to quickly access the care they need, Charles said.
“By not being seen and not being assessed and managed and supported, progression will happen quicker and there will be adverse effects from that, including, more likely, a quicker death,” she said.
With nearby health clinics unable to accept new patients, Marsh will travel to a walk-in clinic in Calgary to renew her prescriptions and meet her other health-care needs, she said. She is also doing yoga and visiting a chiropractor to care for her knee while hoping it doesn’t get worse.
“If the care is not there when you need it, it’s not accessible at your fingertips and you have to go hunting it down, some people might not make it,” Marsh said.
‘YOU MIGHT AS WELL GO TO THE MOON’
For Jill Beaulieu, the question of whether she has a family doctor is a complicated one to answer. Her original doctor in Sussex, N.B., went on maternity leave in January. Since then, several doctors have cycled through the clinic in an effort to provide care to patients.
Ultimately, the 70-year-old said she does not know if she can rely on her clinic for assistance or if a family doctor will be available to help her on any given day.
“I’m more concerned about a fall,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview. “Small things make me anxious.”
Jill Beaulieu's doctor in Sussex, N.B., went on maternity leave in January. Since then, several doctors have cycled through the clinic in an effort to provide care to patients. (HANDOUT / CTVNews.ca)
Beaulieu’s main concerns are making sure her prescription medications are refilled and avoiding visits to the emergency room.
In New Brunswick and virtually all provinces and territories across Canada, residents are reporting high average wait times at hospital emergency rooms. A study published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) in August shows patients admitted to ERs in Canada are waiting longer for an acute care bed now than they were between 2021 and 2022.
CTVNews.ca recently compiled data from a selection of hospitals across the country to deliver a snapshot of wait times in Canada. In Winnipeg, for example, emergency department wait times were as high as 11 hours, according to estimates collected at various times between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. Fast forward to mid-December and wait times at hospitals in the city continue to be as long as 11.5 hours.
Meanwhile, hospitals in cities such as Toronto or Vancouver have wait times of about one to four hours, according to the latest data from provincial health facilities.
Beaulieu, who suffers from chronic back pain due to herniated discs, said waiting in line at the ER for hours at a time would be a struggle.
“To go to the ER, for me, you might as well say, ‘go to the moon,’” she said.
Expecting to encounter more health issues as she ages, Beaulieu said she is worried about what life as a senior will look like in the future.
“I’m going to get worse faster than this is going to get better,” she said.
‘IF I HADN’T … FOUGHT FOR THIS, I’D STILL BE WAITING’
The staffing shortage within Canada’s health-care sector is also affecting seniors in need of surgery. Diane Middleton said she waited more than two years for a procedure to address a prolapsed bowel that was pinching a nerve in her body. This left the 81-year-old in constant pain and made it difficult to walk, she said.
After speaking with health-care workers at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., Middleton was told staff members were sorting through a mountain of paperwork and struggling to get through every patient on the waitlist within a timely manner.
After being told about a cancellation, Middleton was able to get an urgent referral from her family doctor and secured an appointment for late October.
“If I hadn’t gotten on the phone and fought for this, I’d still be waiting,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.
Diane Middleton waited more than two years for a procedure to address a prolapsed bowel that was pinching a nerve in her body. In this photo, Middleton, second from the right, is pictured with her children. (HANDOUT / CTVNews.ca)
‘VALUE OF TIME AND MONEY CHANGE PLACE’
Other Canadians have gone as far as leaving the country for a surgical procedure. This includes 72-year-old Keith Braun from Steinbach, Man., who travelled to Puebla, Mexico, for shoulder replacement surgery in mid-June.
After initially damaging his shoulder in 2020, Braun completely tore his rotator cuff after slipping on ice in April 2023, he said. This made it difficult for him to move his right arm and left him in constant pain.
Braun was told the estimated wait time in Manitoba for the surgery he needed was approximately 18 months.
“Our health-care system … is totally dysfunctional (and) does not work,” he told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.
Keith Braun from Steinbach, Man., travelled to Puebla, Mexico, for shoulder replacement surgery in mid-June. (HANDOUT / CTVNews.ca)
After contacting a medical tourism company specializing in helping travellers plan medical treatments abroad, he was in touch with a surgeon in Mexico and had the procedure done within two weeks.
Braun paid for his surgery out-of-pocket and said the total cost – including the procedure, flights and hotel stay – amounted to $35,000. Although he looked into the possibility of paying to have the procedure done in Manitoba, he said the surgery was not available through private health-care services.
“There comes a time when the value of time and the value of money change place rather abruptly,” he said. “At my age, a year to a year-and-a-half could be 10 per cent of my remaining life.”
RETIRING PHYSICIANS ADD TO STAFFING SHORTAGES
While burnout has been cited as a key reason why many health-care workers have left their positions, a number of staff members are leaving the workforce due to old age, said Arthur Sweetman, a McMaster University professor who specializes in health and labour economics.
Data from the CIHI shows approximately nine per cent of physicians were 65 years of age and older in 2000, while seven per cent were between the ages of 60 and 64. By 2022, 15 per cent of physicians in Canada were aged 65 and older, and nearly 10 per cent were 60 to 64 years of age.
“We don’t have enough bodies,” he told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.
Aside from support offered by health-care workers such as nurses or physicians, aid can also come from caregivers, many of whom are family members who have stepped up to care for older relatives without pay, Sweetman said. This care can include tasks such as providing transportation or helping with housework.
Health support may also come from geriatricians who specialize in treating older adults, particularly those aged 65 and older. But according to CIHI data from 2022, there are 382 physicians in Canada who specialize in geriatric medicine.
While she would like to see more geriatricians in Canada, Charles said she also hopes to see medical schools provide additional training for family physicians so they can better meet the health-care needs of seniors.
According to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, there were 382 physicians in Canada who specialized in geriatric medicine in 2022.
Another hurdle to ensuring seniors receive the health care they need is the gap in data collection and knowledge sharing, said Chad Leaver, director of health at the Conference Board of Canada, a national research organization.
Not enough is being done in Canada to monitor patient-reported outcomes after they receive treatment, he said. Health systems should also be doing more to share this data through a central system that various facilities have access to.
According to Leaver, looking at the current state of Canada’s health-care systems, it is “naive” to say the country is prepared for an aging population.
HURDLES TO PROVIDING SAFE LONG-TERM CARE
Older seniors who may require more complex medical care are likely living in residential or related care facilities, data shows. According to data from the CIHI published in September, the average senior in residential care is 81 years old, with 64 per cent being women and nearly 80 per cent having some sort of neurological disease.
Institutional care is the most intensive and expensive form of health care for those who need assistance as they age, according to Environics Analytics, and includes long-term care homes.
One of the key hurdles to providing safe long-term care services is ensuring sufficient staffing levels and proper training, said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai and the University Health Network Hospitals in Toronto.
Earlier this year, the Health Standards Organization released updated guidelines around long-term care standards. According to one of the recommendations, long-term care residents should receive at least four hours of direct care each day, which involves help with eating, bathing and dressing. However, recent data from provinces such as Ontario shows the regional average is below that amount.
“No jurisdiction is providing four hours of (direct) care,” Sinha told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview.
In addition to better pay for long-term care home workers, Sinha is calling on provincial governments to legally enforce the updated guidelines.
“They will only be effective if they are mandated,” Sinha said.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
Edited by Mary Nersessian, graphics produced by Jesse Tahirali
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Ambush kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation
Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Best meteor shower of the year can be seen from Toronto Wednesday night
Bright and brilliant colours will streak across the sky on Wednesday night as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its annual peak.
-
Driver caught going nearly 200m/h on Ontario highway because passenger had a 'stomach ache': police
A driver caught going nearly 200km/h on a highway in Hamilton explained their passenger had a stomach ache and they were only speeding to get them home, police said.
Ottawa
-
ER wait times at Montfort Hospital exceed 20 hours on Tuesday
The website showed wait times for a full assessment by a doctor to be above 20 hours on Tuesday afternoon. The wait improved throughout the day, but remained between 16 and 18 hours on Wednesday morning.
-
Unseasonably high temperatures coming to Ottawa this weekend
A streak of unseasonably high temperatures are on their way for Ottawa starting Friday into the weekend.
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in Muskoka
A snow squall warning that has been in effect since late Tuesday has forced the cancellation of the school buses in Muskoka.
-
Barrie man in custody after 24-hour stand-off
A stand-off between a Barrie man and city police has ended peacefully after 24 hours.
-
Downtown Midland providing free parking in 2024
As of 2024, parking in downtown Midland will be free with the town’s new paid parking program.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel will be presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
London
-
Groundbreaking treatments expected to help paediatric epilepsy patients
A first in Canada for paediatric epilepsy treatment has taken place at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. Makayla Douglass, 11, could experience up to 30 seizures a day prior to a new procedure called Radiofrequency Thermocoagulation.
-
Upcoming lunar mission highlights busy stretch for Canadian astronauts, space agency
Less than a year away from a historic trip around the moon, Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen says humankind's upcoming missions to further explore deep space will inspire future generations, just as NASA's Apollo expeditions sparked his passion.
-
'Disrespectful and patently untrue': City Manager blasts comment by Coun. Stevenson
About five hours into Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, debate turned to the frequency of staff reports meant to update council about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
Windsor
-
Possible human remains found in Colchester
Essex County OPP are investigating after possible human remains were located in Colchester.
-
Road reopens following Essex structure fire
OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
-
Tecumseh Mayor, Gary McNamara will receive a raise in the new year
Tecumseh Mayor, Gary McNamara will make more money in the new year after council voted to give him a raise
Montreal
-
After legal disputes and death threats, Montreal suburb deer cull to go ahead in 2024
A Montreal suburb says its long-awaited cull of nuisance deer in a local park will finally go ahead in the fall of 2024. Since 2020 activists have tried to stop the City of Longueuil from going through with its plan, with successive mayors receiving death threats over the issue.
-
Legault says negotiations with teachers going 'very well'
Quebec François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
-
Valerie Plante makes 1st public appearance since collapsing during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is slated to make her first public appearance since collapsing during a press conference at Montreal City Hall.
Atlantic
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Family practice clinic opens in Eastern Passage, N.S., as province works to retain physicians
A new family practice clinic has opened in Eastern Passage, N.S., as the province works to not only recruit doctors, but retain them as well.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Winnipeg
-
Fire forcing closure of section of Disraeli Freeway
A section of the Disraeli Freeway is closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
-
'Living wage should be the minimum wage': Report reveals Manitobans need more to make ends meet
To keep up with the high costs of living, Manitobans will need to make more money, according to new data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Calgary
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Calgary councillor could be sanctioned for hitting the links during council meeting
Calgary's integrity commissioner has recommended Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean be sanctioned after it was discovered he was playing golf while attending a virtual council meeting this summer.
Edmonton
-
McDavid and Bouchard have two assists apiece as Oilers top Blackhawks 4-1
Chapter one of the Clash of the Connors went to the red-hot Edmonton Oilers.
-
Edmonton police warn of 'violent sexual offender' following release
Police in Edmonton issued a public warning Tuesday afternoon about Laverne Waskahat, who they say is at "risk of committing a sexual offence against a child."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.
Vancouver
-
Man being investigated in connection to B.C. suicide facing 14 murder charges in Ontario
A Langley woman is feeling new hope as she waits for justice in the death of her son.
-
'We love her. We miss her': Brother of slain Burnaby teen speaks out
Nearly six and a half years after his 13-year-old sister was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, a B.C. man is speaking out, remembering the teen girl and bashing the lawyers defending the man convicted of killing her.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner exits, frustrated and disappointed with government's overdose response
British Columbia's chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says she's a hopeful person, but she is leaving her office frustrated and disappointed. Angry, even.
Politics
-
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
-
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Health
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion pill
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
-
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
Entertainment
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
Business
-
Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth to be consolidated on a one-for-10 basis
Canopy Growth Corp. says a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday.
-
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
-
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Lifestyle
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
-
For a holiday craft that creates light, try making marbled candles by hand
Candles, already an integral part of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, can be made even more special when they carry a personal touch. Try marbleizing them by hand, or simply using candlelight in creative ways.
-
Inflation is pinching Hungary's popular Christmas markets. $23 sausage dog, anyone?
Despite the Christmas cheer, a cost-of-living crisis in the Central European country means that many Hungarians and tourists alike are getting sticker shock at the beloved annual markets.
Sports
-
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
-
Turkish soccer matches to resume on Dec. 19 after suspension caused by attack on referee
Turkish soccer league matches, suspended after a referee was attacked by the president of a top-flight club, will resume on Dec. 19, the head of the Turkish Football Federation said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.