Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
A Toronto woman who waited 48 hours in an urban emergency unit can attest to the crisis doctors and nurses say is crippling emergency rooms.
"Until you are in it, you don't really understand how desperate and critical it is. Why everyone is not up in arms … that just is stunning. It's unbelievable," said Siobhan Mitchell.
She says she went to emergency in mid-August and was admitted for urgent gallbladder surgery, but there were no beds.
- Top health headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Mitchell waited for two days in a bed in the hallway. At one point, she snapped a photo of the other beds lining the hallway and says she was shaken by what she witnessed.
"There's just so many people seeking care, immediate care, critical care, urgent care," said Mitchell, who described the events on her social media. "There's just not enough beds, there's not enough room and the wait times because of the volume of patients seeking critical care are off the charts."
She praised the nurses and personal support workers for staying calm in the chaos.
Mitchell eventually got successful surgery but says people need to understand that what ER teams are saying about overcrowding is real.
"We need to support our doctors and nurses … and ensure that we raise alarms that this is happening in our communities, in our community institutions," Mitchell said.
"We've normalized this dysfunction within our hospitals," said Dr. James Worrall, an emergency specialist at The Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.
"We've normalized the idea that it's OK for admitted patients to wait in the emergency department for hours or even days before they move to the appropriate in-patient care area. We need to say that this is not acceptable," he added.
A photo from Siobhan Mitchell shows patients in the hallway of a Toronto hospital.
A new study based on data from British Columbia shows that ERs have seen "a sustained increase" in emergency visits three years after the start of the pandemic, as researchers track some of the longer-term impacts of the pandemic.
The data shows that emergency visits, which dropped sharply early in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions, returned to largely traditional levels within a year but have since grown.
The study also found ER department use grew at rates higher than the growth of the country's population, while higher numbers of patients were admitted to hospital for more serious diseases.
"This paper confirmed what a lot of us have seen on the front lines over the last two years," said Dr. Catherine Varner, an ER doctor and deputy editor of the Canadian Medical Association Journal who reviewed the study and wrote an accompanying editorial.
"Across Canada, we've seen unprecedented (ER) crowding through the summer. We feel like we're in a constant state of surge capacity and crisis management."
Data from B.C. also shows that waves of patients seeking ER care historically seen around flu season -- which traditionally lasted from a few days to a few weeks -- are now weeks if not months, said Varner.
"So it means that emergency departments are having to operate in this surge capacity state for much longer periods of time, which is exhausting to staff," she added.
ER units have also become what Nova Scotia ER doctor Tania Sullivan calls “the only default care space for all things.”
“You don't have a primary care provider? ‘Go to the ER.’ You can't see your specialist for a month? ‘Go to the emergency department.’ So it is absolutely no wonder that we appear to be in crisis,” said Sullivan, who heads the emergency department at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.
It bolsters a picture reported by ER doctors of overflowing emergency units, with more requiring a hospital bed than there are available. So they lay in the ER waiting.
"We often start the day with more than 30 admitted patients in the ED (waiting for rooms)..., which paralyzes us," Worrall said, adding that this leaves emergency teams with only a handful of ER beds for new emergencies.
New data from CIHI shows that these admitted patients in ER are waiting longer to get into an acute care bed. In the 2021-22 period, 90 per cent of emergency patients waiting for a hospital bed got one within 40 hours. Data from 2022-23 shows that wait time has grown by nine hours to 49.
HIDDEN HARMS OF ER OVERCROWDING
Emergency units are designed to work like a tube where patients go in and are quickly assessed, treated or moved to rehab, a hospital bed or home. They are not designed for people to stay there for long periods.
As new emergency cases come in, there is nowhere to care for them.
Doctors reported to CTV News they've treated patients in waiting room chairs and bathrooms. One doctor even said he resuscitated a patient in the EMS van because there was no room to revive the patient in the ER.
"We … have to see patients in these unconventional spaces, like driveways, like closets, that patients don't expect and they certainly deserve better," said Varner.
A sign advises hospital patients of the closure of a public washroom.
Nurses too report added stress caring for additional patients in ERs.
“It's usually like one nurse to four patients, as long as it's not like a trauma or a vented patient. But when you have overcrowding, sometimes that might be one nurse to eight patients in the ER, and that’s where it gets scary, where people don't feel comfortable. Being able to manage that,” said Dawn Peta, a registered nurse in Lethbridge, Alta., and co-president of the National Emergency Nurses Association.
Earlier this year, ER doctors in Alberta and B.C. sent out letters warning patients not to come to emergency, saying overcrowding caused by lack of beds and staff might boost the risk of medical errors.
Several families reported in 2023 that their loved ones had been harmed or died likely because of ER overcrowding.
Allison Holthoff was one of them. The 37-year-old mother waited for seven hours for care at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre emergency in Amherst Nova Scotia on Dec. 31.
“She said, ‘I think I’m dying. Don’t let me die here,’” said her husband, Gunter.
Worrall suspects there may be many more cases like this that aren’t made public.
"The extra deaths caused by emergency department crowding are so rarely counted because it's hard to pinpoint the crowding as the proximate cause of the death. But when you look at populations and population-level data, you clearly see excess hospital deaths when emergency department crowding is worse," he said.
He and colleague Dr. Paul Atkinson from the department of emergency medicine at Dalhousie University in Halifax tried to put a number on what they called a "hidden pandemic" of harm.
They used a formula devised by the U.K. Royal College of Emergency Medicine and The Economist to assess the increased delays in moving patients out of the ERsinto the hospital beds in that country.
The U.K. data suggested that between 260 and 500 patients a week may be dying in excess of what would be expected when ERs are crowded.
"If you do simple multiplication based on our population, you would find that over a year, somewhere between 8,000 and 15,000 patients are dying in Canada because of emergency department crowding," Worrall said.
It may be a speculative exercise, but it is designed to catch the attention of health regulators and the public.
"Right now, as I see it, that accountability is lacking. We just blame a lack of money, a lack of nurses. Nobody is actually responsible for fixing that problem in real-time and making sure that capacity is preserved," Worrall said.
SOLUTIONS
Everyone CTV News spoke to agreed that while COVID-19 made things worse in hospitals, it isn't the sole reason behind the overcrowded ERs.
The rise in demand is linked to a growing and aging population, as well as staffing shortages caused by an exodus of nursing and medical staff during the pandemic.
More in-hospital beds is clearly one solution, Varner said, who points to data from the OECD showing Canada has among the lowest hospital bed-to-population ratios of some developed countries.
"Why are there not more acute care hospital beds and staff to care for patients that need hospitalization and why are we not trying to retain our experienced hospital staff, who unfortunately have been burned out through the course of the pandemic and the years that have followed? These are questions that I asked often and don't receive a lot of answers to," Varner said.
Worrall agrees there are also inefficient hospital systems that need to be redesigned.
"Money is very welcome throughout the system, but I don't believe it will have a meaningful impact on emergency department crowding. Because we're going to keep doing things the same way we always have, we're not going to change the way we choose to move patients through the system," he said.
Earlier this year, the federal government gave the provinces and territories an immediate, unconditional $2-billion Canada Health Transfer on top of a record $198.6 billion to address immediate pressures on the health care system. But there were no strings attached on how it would be used.
"As a health-care team, we are disheartened, dispirited and have lost all hope that our leaders even understand the magnitude of the issues that face us. God help us all," said veteran ER doctor Alan Drummond, the past president of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians. His group is calling for a national forum to come up with a cross-country plan to fix the problem fast.
"This would not allow each provincial government to ... continue the current approach ... with no chance of success," he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring 6
A young man who is suspected of injuring six people in Montreal on Sunday evening by driving his car into them has been arrested and was due to be questioned by police investigators on Monday.
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring 6
A young man who is suspected of injuring six people in Montreal on Sunday evening by driving his car into them has been arrested and was due to be questioned by police investigators on Monday.
-
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
World
-
Zimbabwean president at his inauguration says the disputed election reveals a 'mature democracy'
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says last month's elections are a sign of the country's "mature democracy."
-
Ukraine's defense minister resigns following Zelenskyy's announcement of his replacement
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted a letter of resignation on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be replaced and named his successor.
-
A massive wildfire in northeastern Greece is gradually abating, with over 700 firefighters deployed
A massive wildfire that decimated vast tracts of forest in northeastern Greece over 17 days was gradually abating on Monday, although hundreds of firefighters were still tackling pockets that continued to burn, the fire department said.
-
Copenhagen mayor urges foreigners to stop buying marijuana at city's drug oasis following shooting
Copenhagen's mayor on Monday urged foreigners not to buy weed in the city's Christiania neighborhood where a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and four others injured two weeks ago due to gang turf wars fighting over the marijuana trade in the area.
-
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
-
Resistance group claims responsibility for drone attack on Myanmar police that reportedly killed 5
A drone attack on a police headquarters in a major border town in eastern Myanmar has killed at least five officials including a senior army officer and a district administrator, members of two emergency rescue teams and media reports said Monday.
Politics
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Early lab tests suggest new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 may be less contagious and less immune-evasive than feared
Scientists around the world are fast-tracking lab experiments to try to understand the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Results just beginning to emerge are offering some reassurance, experts say.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
Sci-Tech
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Beyonce shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.
-
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Business
-
Back-to-office plans fall flat amid arbitrary rules, lack of communication
Many companies are now asking -- or telling -- their employees to come back to the office, but many workers, especially those who moved away or made other big changes, are reluctant, highlighting a gap in how employers and workers think about the change.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Sports
-
Serbian player loses a kidney after getting injured at Basketball World Cup
The Serbian Basketball Federation announced Monday that forward Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury sustained during a World Cup game against South Sudan.
-
France's Rugby World Cup preparations disturbed by calls to drop Chalureau in racism controversy
France's preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been disrupted by calls to remove one of its players because of a historic racism charge.
-
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.