Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Environment Canada says Toronto's storm will begin today with rain or snow followed by plummeting temperatures, a potential flash freeze and blizzard-like conditions Friday.
Toronto's Pearson International Airport has cautioned it could affect operations, while Environment Canada warns of possible extensive power outages and dangerous travel conditions.
It follows days of heavy snow and extreme cold in Vancouver that severely impaired airport operations, prompting the airport to halt all incoming international arrivals until Friday morning so congestion on the tarmac could be cleared.
While there was some reprieve in Vancouver Wednesday, the airport says it's doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather today and pledges to provide detailed information before the system arrives.
Hundreds of Air Canada and WestJet flights have been grounded since Sunday and other affected airports include those in Victoria and Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point' in war
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation's capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is 'not charity,' but an 'investment' in global security and democracy.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Candlelight vigil held for victims of fatal Vaughan condo shooting
Dozens gathered in Vaughan on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a mass shooting in a condo building earlier this week.
-
'They showed everyone belongs': Students' surprise holiday cards deliver more than seasonal cheer
For the kids at Oriole Park Junior Public School, it was a holiday mystery that arrived in the mail.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Barrie
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Here are the factors that lead to school bus cancellations
Rapidly changing weather conditions leave motorists at odds with Mother Nature, which is why the Simcoe County Bus Consortium says it follows strict protocols when determining when to cancel school buses.
-
Driver charged with 'No Clear View to Front' after collision in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to completely clear vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the roads after a collision in Innisfil Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
-
Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
London
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Ontario woman finds $25,000 GIC investment from almost 30 years ago
Mary Doria was recently cleaning her family’s Scarborough, Ont. home office when she discovered a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), in the amount of $25,000.
Windsor
-
'Will this be the Nightmare Before Christmas?': Winter weather thwarting holiday travel plans
A fast approaching “significant” winter storm is forcing many in southern Ontario to reconsider their holiday travel plans.
-
Butter tart bandit bites downtown Windsor business, with break and enters on the rise
Vern Myslichuk says his downtown Windsor grocery store, La Vern’s Market, has been broken into four times in the year-and-a-half it’s been open.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec ready to grant more than 8 million hours of health-care work to private agencies
Quebec's health network is planning to continue its dependence on private agencies. The Quebec government launched a call for tenders on Monday that would grant more than eight million hours of work per year to private agencies for nursing and assistance employees like nurse clinicians, nursing assistants, orderlies and auxiliary workers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
-
'You want to inform people': Public health policy expert speaks to meningitis notification protocols
A public health expert says officials will often warn of suspected cases of infectious disease, balancing patient privacy with the need for health interventions.
Winnipeg
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for driver involved in hit and run
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Thompson last week.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Holiday travel woes continue at Calgary International Airport
The winter storm in Vancouver and the extreme cold in Alberta mean travellers continue to face cancellations and long delays at Calgary International Airport at the peak of the holiday travel period.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
Edmonton
-
5 teens stomped cat to death in north Edmonton, took pictures with animal: EPS
Five teen boys stood in a circle while they kicked and head stomped a cat 'until it lay motionless' in northeast Edmonton in October, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
Politics
-
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Regional chief warns of 'tight' turnaround as Ottawa eyes First Nations policing law
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he hopes to introduce legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service early in the new year, with one regional chief calling that timeline 'tight.'
Health
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Winter solstice 2022: Shortest day of the year is long on pagan rituals
Winter solstice 2022, the shortest day of year and the official first day of winter, is today, on Wednesday, December 21 for a large portion of the world.
Entertainment
-
Canadian film 'Eternal Spring' misses Oscar race for best international feature
Canada's entry for best international feature has been knocked out of the competition at next year's Oscars.
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
Business
-
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
-
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas.
-
Experts share tips for young Canadians finding themselves in debt for the first time
A report from Equifax Canada published earlier this month found that Canadians 35 years of age and younger owe the least amount of money, but are the worst at paying off their credit card balances.
Lifestyle
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Safety alert: Ikea chair recalled due to 'fall hazard'
A safety notification issued by Health Canada warns people about a type of Ikea chair, stating it poses a fall and injury hazard.
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
Sports
-
NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dead at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored 'The Immaculate Reception,' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
-
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
The New York Yankees named outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year deal worth a reported US$360 million.
-
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.