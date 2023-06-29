Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents, interviews and materials it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.

The Titan imploded on June 18 less than two hours into its journey to the Titanic wreckage site, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers and crew.

TSB says it has finished collecting “relevant documents and completed the preliminary interviews” with those aboard the Polar Prince and has “inspected, documented and catalogued” the wreckage from the Titan, which was recovered from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean by the United States Coast Guard and arrived in St. John’s port Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday "presumed human remains" were found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

Over the next few weeks, TSB says it will review all the information gathered to date and gather any additional information required as part of its “safety-focused, independent” investigation.

