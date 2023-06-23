Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
The U.S. Coast Guard will lead an investigation into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
All five passengers and crew were presumed dead Thursday, soon after a crew guiding a remotely operated vehicle spotted the Titan's wreckage about 500 metres from the luxury liner's bow, almost four kilometres below the surface of the North Atlantic.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement Friday saying the U.S. Coast Guard had declared the loss of Titan a "major marine casualty" and, as a result, would lead the investigation.
Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the board, said Friday the NTSB had joined the probe.
Later in the day, the independent Transportation Safety Board of Canada issued a statement saying it, too, was launching an investigation, noting that Titan's support ship, the Polar Prince, is a Canadian-flagged vessel.
"The TSB (is) the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel," the Canadian board said in a statement, adding that its investigation will focus on "the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince."
The board said TSB investigators had already been dispatched to St. John's, N.L., where the Polar Prince and Titan were based prior to the ill-fated expedition. The ship, a former Canadian Coast Guard vessel, is owned by the Miawpukek First Nation in southern Newfoundland.
"In the coming days, we will co-ordinate our activities with other agencies involved," the TSB said. The board's investigations, which can take years to complete, can't assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The board said there were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the Polar Prince when five them boarded Titan on Sunday morning and submerged on a course toward the Titanic, about 700 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland. About one hour and 45 minutes later, the support vessel lost contact. The trip to the bottom usually takes about two hours.
In all, five large pieces of the submersible were spotted Thursday. Carl Hartsfield, a director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory, in Falmouth, Mass., said the location of the debris was consistent with where the vessel was expected to be when it lost contact with the surface ship.
Since the beginning of the search late Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard has repeatedly referred to Titan as a Canadian vessel, though the company that operated the small craft, OceanGate Expeditions, is based in Washington state.
The company's CEO, Stockton Rush, was piloting the submersible when it imploded under the extreme pressure near the sea floor. The passengers on board were British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.
Marc Isaacs, a maritime lawyer in Toronto, said the Canadian and American safety boards will likely work together. "I doubt two organizations like that are going to get into a turf war about who leads an investigation."
Meanwhile, the U.S. navy confirmed late Thursday its acoustic sensors detected "an anomaly consistent with an implosion" in the deep area of the ocean where the doomed submersible was operating Sunday, several hours before it was reported missing.
In an email, a senior U.S. navy official said an analysis of the acoustic data was shared with the "unified command" leading the search.
The U.S. navy has long maintained a network of listening devices on the floor of the North Atlantic to detect hostile submarines.
The navy official said the finding was not definitive, adding that the information was considered with acoustic data provided by other partners in the search for the Titan, which was led by the U.S. Coast Guard. The official said the decision was made to continue with the search-and-rescue mission and "make every effort to save the lives on board."
But information about the anomaly wasn't shared with the public until after the Titan's wreckage was found and all five aboard were presumed dead.
The Canadian Armed Forces, which took part in the search, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the U.S. navy's data.
OceanGate, based in Everett, Wash., continues to face intense scrutiny over its safety practices.
Marine engineers have drawn attention to the fact that Titan, which had a carbon-fibre hull, was never "classed" or certified by an independent third party to ensure it met certain safety standards. In 2018, a group of engineers wrote a letter warning that the company's "experimental" approach could have "catastrophic" consequences.
In response, OceanGate explained on its website that Titan was not classed because the process could inhibit innovation.
In Halifax, a Canadian military official confirmed Friday that the Canadian Coast Guard vessel John Cabot would remain in the search area to help with the recovery operation, though no details were released.
The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to say whether any of the fractured pieces of the sunken submersible would be retrieved from the ocean floor.
Some of the other Canadian ships and aircraft used during the search were sent back to their bases Friday, including coastal defence vessel HMCS Glace Bay, based in Halifax, and a CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft, based at CFB Greenwood in western Nova Scotia.
"The U.S. coast guard no longer requires the rescue assets from our forces," said Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey, spokesman for Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax.
Earlier this week, the crew aboard an Aurora aircraft dropped sonar-equipped buoys into the ocean near the Titanic wreck site and picked up banging sounds, which led to frenzied speculation that those aboard the Titan could have been signalling for help.
On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said those noises had no connection to the demise of Titan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on this 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Midland public school in hold and secure after hours for nearby OPP investigation
Provincial police placed a Midland school in a hold and secure shortly before the dismissal bell on Friday afternoon for a nearby investigation.
-
Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park
Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
City of London truck careens into side of 100 Kellogg Ln. building
A two-vehicle collision involving a City of London pickup truck sent the truck into the side of a building located at 100 Kellogg Ln. on Friday.
-
Crash in London, Ont.’s south end sends vehicle into farmer’s field
No injuries were reported after a collision that left significant damage to two vehicles Friday afternoon in the city’s south end.
Windsor
-
Two men wanted on outstanding warrants: WPS
The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
-
Preparing to light up the sky Monday evening
Weather permitting, the annual Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River are set to blast off at 9:55 p.m. Monday.
-
More traffic cameras wanted in Windsor
Windsor police and the City of Windsor are hoping for more money for traffic cameras.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Winnipeg
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
Zara set to open at Winnipeg mall
One of the biggest international fashion companies is set to open up shop in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.
-
Speed, alcohol factors in McKnight Boulevard motorcycle crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Westmount backyard caves into next-door infill site after heavy rain, highlighting tricky nature of infill construction
Last week's heavy rainfall is to blame for collapsing part of a Westmount resident's backyard, an infill builder says.
-
Woman arrested after 5-hour standoff with police in central Edmonton
Patrol units, tactical officers and an armoured vehicle surrounded a house in the Strathearn neighbourhood of Edmonton Thursday night while police negotiated with a woman inside.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver city doubling fines for smoking in parks during summer months
Citing hotter, drier conditions and an increased threat of wildfires, one Metro Vancouver city is doubling the fine for smoking in parks during the summer months.
-
Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023
Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.
-
Youth arrested after hitting Kamloops cop in head with skateboard, smashing windshield: RCMP
A youth was arrested after allegedly striking a Kamloops police officer in the head with a skateboard and smashing in their vehicle’s windshield Thursday night.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Judicial oversight bill passes, creating new process for punishing judges
A new process for how the Canadian Judicial Council will review misconduct allegations against judges has been written into the law.
-
Sikh Liberal MPs meet with public safety minister over Surrey, B.C., killing
Member of Parliament Sukh Dhaliwal says the shooting death of a religious leader in the parking lot of a British Columbia temple has prompted a meeting with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and members of the Sikh Liberal caucus.
Health
-
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled, 12 kids injured while playing with them
About 7.5 million singing and swimming “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Cost, stadium size, fewer options: Possible reasons Taylor Swift has skipped Canada
Taylor Swift's Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour.
-
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
-
Queen Latifah first female rapper chosen as Kennedy Center honouree
The 2023 Kennedy Center honourees have been announced and Queen Latifah is the first female rapper to be honoured at the prestigious ceremony.
Business
-
New receipt checks at Loblaw-owned stores raising eyebrows, concerns about racial profiling
A new sign popping up at Loblaw-owned stores across the country is raising eyebrows and concerns about possible racial profiling.
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
-
Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress-led lender group for $350M
Online publisher Vice Media will be sold to a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group after the bankruptcy court approved its $350-million bid on Friday. The offer is in the form of a credit bid.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
CFL partnership with PFF took years to finalize
Earlier this month, the CFL announced its partnership with Pro Football Focus.
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
-
NEW
NEW | Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.