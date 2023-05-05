Thermosphere and Mastercraft ceiling-mounted garage heaters recalled due to fire hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for two brands of ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a potential burn and fire hazard.

The health agency says all Thermosphere brand garage heaters with a date code ending in 2020, and all Mastercraft brand heaters with a date code ending in 2020 or 2021 are affected.

An earlier recall in May 2022, that included Mastercraft heaters with date codes ending in 2020, has now been expanded to include heaters with date codes ending in 2021.

You can find the date code on the rating label attached to the heaters themselves. Thermosphere heaters do not have a date code sticker on the box, while Mastercraft heaters do.

Both products are ceiling-mounted 7500W/240V electric utility workshop/garage heaters that came with a remote control and thermostat.

Health Canada says the space heaters may overheat and can become dangerous. As of April 17, both companies received 17 reports of incidents involving the heaters, however, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the heaters and bring them back to the point of purchase for an exchange or refund.

Between August 2020 and April 2023, nearly 9,700 heaters were sold at Canac stores in Quebec, and at Canadian Tire locations across Canada.

Anyone who bought one of the affected heaters from Canac can reach out to HomeEasy Industrial Co. Ltd. at 1-866-206-0888 during operating hours or at service@hena.ca for more information. Anyone who bought their heater at Canadian Tire can call the company at 1-800-387-8803 during operating hours for more information.