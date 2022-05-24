'The destruction is incredible': 150,000 Ontarians remain without power, says Hydro One

A Hydro One spokesperson says the storm that ripped through Ontario over the long weekend has caused significant damage across the province, and it could still be days before some power outages are restored.



"We have longstanding employees and they cannot recall seeing damage this severe," Tiziana Baccega Rosa, a senior media advisor for Hydro One told CTV News Channel. "The destruction is incredible."



Power has been restored to 480,000 customers, according to Baccega Rosa, but 150,000 remain in the dark across the province as of Tuesday morning.



Baccega Rosa also warned the public to stay clear of downed power lines as restoration efforts continue.



"Stay at least 10 metres away… and report them to 911 and the utility if you haven't already."



