Teen was grabbed and thrown in trunk while walking in Brampton, Ont.: police
Police say this teenager was thrown into the trunk of a car in Brampton, Ont. in what is being investigated as a possible kidnapping. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 12:07PM EDT
TORONTO - A teenager was grabbed by two people and thrown into the trunk of a car while walking in Brampton, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police say surveillance footage shows the entire incident, which they are investigating as a possible kidnapping.
They say the teenager was walking near a public school Saturday evening when a car drove past him, made a U-turn and came to a stop after jumping a curb.
According to police, two of the four people inside the vehicle then got out, grabbed the teen and took him to the trunk. It is not clear who the teen is or what the others wanted with him.
The car is described as being a silver Honda Civic that was last seen travelling southbound on Dandelion Road in Brampton.
The two people who left the car are described as being male, approximately 5'10" and 150 to 160 pounds, with medium builds. Police say their racial background is unknown and both men were wearing dark clothes.
With files from CTV News Toronto
