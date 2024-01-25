Canada

    • Some 'risky play' can be good for children: The Canadian Paediatric Society

    Children are pictured playing outside in this file photo. (dotshock / shutterstock.com) Children are pictured playing outside in this file photo. (dotshock / shutterstock.com)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian Paediatric Society says a little risk can be good for kids.

    The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.

    It says that type of play varies by child, but is generally defined as "thrilling and exciting free play that involves uncertain outcomes and the possibility of physical injury."

    Examples include play at height or speed, supervised activities involving tools such as hammers, ropes and knives -- such as whittling or building -- and the chance of getting lost.

    While it can be scary for parents to allow risk into their kids' lives, the pediatric group says this sort of play is crucial for children's mental, social and physical development.

    But the organization says that doesn't mean ignoring safety regulations.

    Kids shouldn't be left unsupervised in hazardous areas, nor should they be pushed outside their comfort levels.

    It's up to the grown-ups to be aware of hazards, and intervene if the potential harm is more serious than the child is able to recognize and manage.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News