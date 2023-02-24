Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: what to expect heading into the weekend

A pedestrian makes their way across an intersection as snow falls in the nation's capital, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A pedestrian makes their way across an intersection as snow falls in the nation's capital, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire

An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

