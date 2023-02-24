Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: what to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
The agency has posted extreme cold warnings for regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nunavut, while British Columbia is dealing with numerous snowfall warnings.
Canadians could be facing wind chill values ranging from -40 to -50 C in some areas, while B.C. could see more than 10 centimetres of snow this weekend.
WESTERN CANADA
In Alberta, the extreme cold warnings are focused around the centre-east region of the province.
Areas affected by the warnings are facing wind chill values near -40 C on Friday night, although the weather is expected to warm up for the weekend.
It’s a similar story in Saskatchewan, which has numerous extreme cold warnings stretching across the province.
The city of Saskatoon is set to face wind chill values near -40 Friday night and into Saturday morning “as a bitterly cold Arctic airmass lingers over the region,” according to Environment Canada.
While many parts of B.C. are facing snowfall warnings, there is also a special weather statement in place for the southern coastal region of the province.
“A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region,” Environment Canada’s website states.
The special weather statement adds snow in the affected regions is expected to start near midday on Saturday “and taper off to a few showers or flurries Saturday night.”
Snowfall estimates themselves range across the province, but Vancouver is expected to receive 15-25 centimetres by Saturday light, with some areas potentially receiving up to 35 centimetres.
“Heavy snow is expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions,” the warning states.
In B.C., heavy snowfall this week already closed some schools in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island.
North of B.C., there is a special weather statement in place for several areas along the western edge of Yukon, warning that a “prolonged period of snow” persisting through Saturday is expected to deliver 10-20 centimetres of snow.
This system will be moving slowly into northern B.C. throughout the weekend, Environment Canada stated.
ONTARIO AND QUEBEC
Quebec is experiencing a number of extreme cold warnings across the middle of the province.
In the Sept-Iles area, arctic air is set to deliver wind chills between -38 and -43 overnight, continuing into Saturday.
Although it’s not as frigid in Montreal, there’s still cause for concern, with temperatures set to feel like -27 C on Saturday night. The city is opening a temporary emergency warming site at the Downtown YMCA, which will remain open until Monday morning.
Ontario is also facing heavy snow squalls in a few regions, including Sault Ste. Marie, which is expected to receive 20-30 centimetres of snow late Friday night and through until Saturday night.
Environment Canada is warning that travel may be hazardous during snow squalls, and visibility may be low.
In Ottawa, a frostbite advisory has been issued by Ottawa Public Health, warning that it could feel like -30 C on Friday night and Saturday morning.
EASTERN CANADA
A special weather statement for several regions of Newfoundland and Labrador notes that “an arctic airmass will cause overnight and early morning wind chills to approach warning criteria over the next several days, especially for inland areas where overnight lows are generally colder than along the coast.”
The coldest wind chills could feel like -30 to -25 C, according to Environment Canada, and will be felt across most of the Newfoundland, continuing across the weekend and into next week, with conditions anticipated to improve after Monday.
Along the coast of Labrador and stretching west, an extreme cold warning states the multi-day episode of cold wind chills is continuing, with the coldest wind chills near -50 C.
At those temperatures, frostbite can form on exposed skin in minutes when outside.
This bout of cold is expected to begin improving on Saturday morning.
Up north, Nunavut is experiencing extreme cold as well, with wind chill values near -50 expected Friday night in Iqaluit.
