Small decrease reported in human trafficking incidents since 2021, StatCan says
After year-over-year increases in human trafficking since 2012, new data from Statistics Canada shows a small downward trend of police-reported incidents in the last two years.
Based on reports collected through the Uniform Crime Reporting survey, Statistics Canada estimates a total of 512 human trafficking offences for 2023, which is a small drop from the 528 reported for 2022. Statistics Canada data shows that 2021 saw a peak of 555 police-reported human trafficking incidents.
This small decrease comes after year-over-year increases in human trafficking incidents from 2012 to 2021, aside from a slight decrease in 2018.
Julia Drydyk, executive director of the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, says the reported data on human trafficking in Canada is "only the tip of the iceberg."
"There are many reasons that survivors don't report human trafficking to the police, including negative experiences with law enforcement in the past, excessively long and re-traumatizing trial lengths, and incredibly low conviction rates," Drydyk wrote in an email statement to CTVNews.ca.
Drydyk added that human trafficking happens in "every region of the country."
"Most people think it is a big city issue, and we certainly see it in our larger urban centres. However, it also occurs in smaller cities, towns, hamlets and rural areas."
According to the government of Canada website, human trafficking involves the "recruitment, transportation, harbouring and/or exercising control, direction or influence over the movements of a person." Incidents typically qualify as crimes of sexual exploitation or forced labour.
The Statistics Canada data shows that the number of trafficking incidents on a per capita basis is highest in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Drydyk says several factors contribute to this trend, "including higher rates of government investment in human trafficking specific policing, the proximity of urban centres to Canada's human trafficking corridors and the level of awareness in Ontario and Nova Scotia."
Statistics Canada reports that there were approximately 3,996 police-reported human trafficking incidents between 2012 and 2022, and that these incidents accounted for 0.2 per cent of all police-reported crime during those 10 years.
Within the same time period, the data shows that 83 per cent of incidents were reported in census metropolitan areas, and 96 per cent of victims were reported to be women and girls. Eighty one per cent of the people accused of facilitating human trafficking were also men.
The statistics show that 24 per cent of the victims were aged 17 and younger, with 45 per cent between the ages of 18 and 24, and 21 per cent between the ages of 25 and 34.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Small decrease reported in human trafficking incidents since 2021, StatCan says
After year-over-year increases in human trafficking since 2012, new data from Statistics Canada shows a small downward trend of police-reported incidents in the last two years.
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in battle-torn part of Gaza
Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death Friday in a battle-torn neighbourhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory, underscoring the ferocity of Israel's ongoing onslaught.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
AGING IN CANADA Unprecedented growth among Canada's senior population will mean shift in housing needs: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Man sought in distraction-style break and enter in Markham seen in video sneaking into home, going room to room
York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
Kids and cops go on a shopping spree at Carlingwood Shopping Centre
On Friday, the Ottawa Police and the Carlingwood Shopping Centre celebrated the 16th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
Barrie
-
SIU clears Barrie police officer in connection to man injured during arrest
The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into a man's arrest and purported injuries in Barrie.
-
RVH receives record-setting donation to support expansion of cancer centre
The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre announced the largest philanthropic donation in its history Friday.
-
Increased need and costs providing challenges for Barrie charities
While it may be the season of giving, local charities say this year, they're having a more challenging time meeting the goals of their holiday initiatives.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. woman’s brain donation to cancer research inspires more donors
A Guelph, Ont. woman’s final gift of life has inspired an unprecedented contribution to Canadian cancer research.
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
Waterloo man facing sex charges
A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Police are encouraging other potential victims to give them a call.
London
-
'The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain': London man details toll of impaired driving crash that claimed wife of nearly 50 years
Paul Kay offered the lone victim impact statement as part of final sentencing submissions in the trial of Shawn Norris in London courtroom Friday morning. The 61-year-old St Thomas, Ont. man was found guilty in August on four counts in connection with a mid-day crash on Oct. 7, 2019.
-
Price of dignity? Council to consider cost of public washroom hours that serve many homeless Londoners
A basic need for Londoners experiencing homelessness will be up for consideration during 2024-2027 Municipal Budget deliberations.
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
Windsor
-
'My whole life just stopped': Victim impact statements, sentencing for Windsor murder
The Brampton man convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2018 shooting death of a 20-year-old University of Windsor student and injury of his girlfriend has been given a life sentence and concurrent eight year sentence.
-
Blenheim District High School mourns death of student after crash
Blenheim District High School students and staff are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.
-
Wish list for downtown Windsor
Windsor doesn't have quite the same pedigree of investors, but injections of cash like those by Rob Myers and a planned new boutique hotel are renewing optimism about a turnaround in the city core
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Atlantic
-
NB Power wants 12.8 per cent rate hike starting next year
NB Power wants to increase residential power rates by 12.8 per cent next year.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
-
Some N.S. corner stores looking to get into the booze game
Some Nova Scotia convenience stores are intrigued by the idea of selling alcohol.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
Winnipeg MP signs letter calling on university presidents to address antisemitism on campus
Winnipeg South Centre Member of Parliament Ben Carr has signed onto a letter alongside four other Liberal MPs addressed to the presidents of Canada’s 25 biggest universities, including the universities of Winnipeg and Manitoba.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Warrant issued for 51-year-old man in Lethbridge stabbing incident
Lethbridge police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with an early December stabbing.
Edmonton
-
'No consultation': Some Edmonton residents upset with camp-trailer shelter forming near their homes
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
-
Mike Stelter back from U.S. cancer treatment with goal to bring therapy to Canada
Mike Stelter is back from the United States after receiving a cancer treatment that will hopefully be available in Canada soon thanks to the foundation formed in his son Ben's memory.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hunter fined $10K, banned for 3 years for killing moose out of season
A hunter who shot a bull moose as it was crossing a road, with a motorist driving nearby, has been fined $10,000 and banned from hunting for three years for his actions.
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
-
Patients evacuated after fire in lobby at Vancouver General Hospital
A fire that broke out in a lobby early Friday morning prompted the evacuation of Vancouver General Hospital's Gordon and Leslie Diamond Health Care Centre.
Politics
-
House of Commons rises after tumultuous fall sitting, begins six-week winter break
The House of Commons has wrapped up its work for 2023 after an intense fall sitting, with MPs returning to their ridings for a six-week holiday break.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
Health
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
-
Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O'Brien
U.S. President Joe Biden sat down on Friday with former late-night television host Conan O'Brien for an interview on the comedian's podcast.
-
Movie reviews: 'Poor Things' is a long, strange journey with a strong message unlike any other
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Poor Things,' 'Wonka' and 'The Immediate Family.'
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
-
Some N.S. corner stores looking to get into the booze game
Some Nova Scotia convenience stores are intrigued by the idea of selling alcohol.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Sports
-
Maritime fans cheer Q-league name change
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, a change supported by some fans in the Maritimes.
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Ex-Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$22 million from team
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes which included stealing more than $22 million from the NFL team.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.