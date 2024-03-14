Canada

    See Canada Post's latest stamp, including what it looks like under black light

    A stamp featuring the upcoming total solar eclipse is shown in this image from Canada Post. A stamp featuring the upcoming total solar eclipse is shown in this image from Canada Post.
    The upcoming total solar eclipse is the subject of Canada Post’s latest commemorative stamp.

    The stamp, unveiled Thursday morning, depicts a blacked-out sun hanging over the hybrid horizons of Niagara Falls, New Brunswick’s Hopewell Rocks, and Spillars Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador.

    People in those areas are in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” and they’ll be able to see the sun covered completely for a few precious moments.

    For instructions on how to watch the eclipse, take a look at CTVNews.ca’s guide.

    It’s Canada Post’s first stamp to feature a solar eclipse, a phenomenon which won’t be visible from Canada again until 2044.

    The stamp is available on Canada Post’s website and in outlets across the country.

    A stamp booklet featuring the upcoming total solar eclipse is shown in this image from Canada Post.

     

    A Canada Post stamp booklet is seen under black light.

