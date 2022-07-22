'Say it where it happened': Inuit residential school survivor looks to papal apology
'Say it where it happened': Inuit residential school survivor looks to papal apology
It won't be easy for Peter Irniq, a residential school survivor, to meet Pope Francis in Iqaluit next week.
"It's going to be scary," said Irniq, who was abused by a nun at the age of 11 as a student at the school in Chesterfield Inlet in what is now Nunavut.
"It's going to be awesome to see the Pope because he was made out to be the very authority of the Roman Catholic Church. A lot of things will be going through my mind."
He'll welcome Pope Francis. But Irniq, on behalf of all Inuit who were taken to residential schools, will have a few things to say as part of the official delegation meeting the pontiff.
"I'm going to say what happened to us."
He doesn't mince words. He calls what happened kidnapping and rape.
And a simple papal apology, no matter how heartfelt, isn't going to be enough.
"His church is very rich. He should be providing money for loss of culture, loss of language."
That's not all.
Irniq, along with many other Inuit, believe the Catholic Church could do more to make priests who abused children in Inuit communities face justice. At least one former priest facing charges in Canada, Johannes Rivoire, remains in France.
While many Inuit remain devout Christians and Catholics, the church has a fraught relationship with Arctic people.
Between 1955 and 1969, at least 324 children were taken from their parents and sent to live at the Catholic-run Turquetil Hall while they attended Sir Joseph Bernier Day School in Chesterfield Inlet. As well, dozens of children were abused by priest missionaries in Inuit communities -- memories that are still so raw that when one priest finally faced trial in 2014, someone in one of his former communities burned down the local church.
"It feels as though it happened yesterday," said Irniq.
Irniq's voice tapers into silence when he describes a nun's crucifix swinging overhead as he was being abused in a bathtub.
"I felt absolutely powerless."
Irniq used the education he received at such great cost to fight that powerlessness. He became an Inuit leader, helped negotiate the Nunavut Land Claim and eventually became Nunavut's second commissioner.
Today, he's a cultural teacher. He built the Inukshuk at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and has installed the Inuit symbols from Argentina to Juno Beach in France.
But Irniq still wants an acknowledgment of what was done to him and so many others.
Inuit were part of a delegation of Canadian Indigenous leaders who received an apology at the Vatican earlier this year. Hearing that apology in Iqaluit is more important, he said.
"Rome is Rome. It's 4,000 miles away. Say it right here where it happened, where there was cultural genocide. Say it right here to survivors, our parents. It's going to make a difference."
Pope Francis is scheduled to be in Iqaluit for four hours Friday. City officials say hotels are nearly sold out.
Iqaluit has renamed one of its major roads for the visit. Federal Road, along which Francis will travel as he heads to Nakasuk School, is now called Sivumugiaq Street.
In honour of survivors like Irniq, it means "moving forward."
That's Irniq's hope for the Pope's visit -- not just for Inuit, but all Canadians.
"It's a really hard topic to talk about, but it has to be said. It is also a part of Canadian history," he said.
"It's going to be a monumental visit, not just for myself. (The Pope) coming right to the heart of the crux of the matter."
The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s
Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were due on Friday to oversee the signing of a key agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipment of grain from the Black Sea to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers -- ending a standoff that has threatened world food security.
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Fire crews battle 3-alarm house fire in North York
A house is significantly damaged after a three-alarm fire in North York early Friday morning.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto
New data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
Ottawa
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 22-24
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
Barrie
-
No injuries after fire at Angus home Thursday afternoon
No injuries were reported after a fire at a home in Essa late Thursday afternoon.
-
Two people killed, one critically injured, in Bradford collision
Two people have died in a two-vehicle collision and one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Police and onlookers gather as Hells Angels ride through Newmarket
Police kept close watch as an estimated 800 to 1,000 motorcycles rolled through Newmarket on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Council approves self-cleaning washroom at Elora park
A new public washroom will be installed at Hoffer Park in Elora which can automatically clean and disinfect itself after each use. But not everyone is excited about the decision by Centre Wellington's council.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
-
'Just like a train!': Thedford-area hit hard by storms
Multiple rural residents west of Thedford, Ont. are in clean-up mode Thursday after Wednesday’s violent storms left widespread damage.
Windsor
-
Why this Windsor man calls police’s handling of hit-and-run 'frustrating'
With security footage and text messages all seeming to point to an individual who collided into his parked car and then fled the scene, Darko Milenkovic figured he had everything police would need for them to make an arrest. He was wrong.
-
Windsor mom relieved murder suspect is once again behind bars
A wave of relief washed over Carolyn Crankshaw after she learned the murder suspect accused in her son’s death is once again behind bars.
-
'There is a demand,' but flyers are more cautious
Jason Brown thought he was making his life easier by flying direct from Toronto to Victoria, B.C. The Kingsville family was scheduled to fly out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport a week ago Thursday, but their plans were derailed.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Quebec premier stands firm against penalties on purchases of large vehicles
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is still refusing to put an end to the purchase of SUVs and pickup trucks, despite his concerns about global warming.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
Winnipeg
-
Child in critical condition following 'emergency' at swimming pool
A child is in critical condition after an emergency at a swimming pool in Valley Gardens.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg homicide victim, 18, who wanted to become welder
A 19-year-old woman is in custody after being charged by the Winnipeg Police Service Wednesday in the death of a recent high school graduate who officers said she was dating.
-
Small water meter shortage could cause delays for new apartment and condo units
The stock of small water meters used for new apartment and condominium units is in short supply and one city councillor is concerned it could delay occupancy permits for new developments and possession dates for tenants.
Calgary
-
Airdrie mayor outraged over weekend overnight closures of urgent care centre
The mayor of Airdrie is furious after Alberta Health Services announced that the city's urgent care centre will be closed overnights during the next eight weekends between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
-
Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval
The race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
Edmonton
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect at large after Chilliwack double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the suspect in a double-homicide in Chilliwack is still at large and considered "armed and dangerous."
-
B.C. heat wave: Residents warned to prepare for new stretch of hot summer weather
While it's not an extreme heat emergency like the one experienced last year, health authorities advise people to monitor themselves and check in on others, especially those most vulnerable.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand in British Columbia Supreme Court to deny that he sexually assaulted a woman nearly five years ago.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
-
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
-
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
Health
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
New York reports first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.
-
Canadian government will spend $1M to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Why doesn't Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn's? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn't have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
-
Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions
An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.
-
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
Entertainment
-
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court 'archived' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
-
George Clooney, U2 and Gladys Knight are 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
Business
-
Asian shares mixed on weak Japan manufacturing data
Asian shares were mixed Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
-
Ottawa-area brewery says it’s the first in Canada to be fully powered by solar energy
Arbru Solar Brewery, in Mallorytown, Ont, does not have a back-up generator, and relies entirely on the sun’s rays to keep it operating daily. The company says it’s a first in Canada.
Lifestyle
-
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
-
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Sports
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand in British Columbia Supreme Court to deny that he sexually assaulted a woman nearly five years ago.
-
Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
Autos
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.
-
United F1 drivers determined to help kick out abusive fans
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behaviour spotlighted at recent events.
-
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.