Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing facing charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
Dawn Walker had been reported missing along with her seven-year-old son before they were found safe in Oregon last week.
Deputy Chief Randy Huisman with the Saskatoon Police Service says Walker remains in custody in the United States, where she is to appear in court on felony and misdemeanor charges related to false identification.
Huisman says Walker is accused of using fake identification to cross into Montana through Alberta and that she was found in Oregon City on Friday.
Huisman says the boy was returned safely to Canada on Sunday after a legal guardian picked him up.
Police say they are arranging for Walker to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on her Canadian charges and that prosecutors are considering further charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 8, 2022.
RCMP's use of spyware tools prompts privacy commissioner to call for updated privacy laws
Canada's privacy commissioner says the belated disclosure that RCMP has for years been using spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of major investigations, is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.
