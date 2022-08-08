Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada

WATCH LIVE | Under scrutiny, minister says RCMP's yearslong use of spyware tools is limited

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending the RCMP’s yearslong and undisclosed use of spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of dozens of major investigations. Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Monday, Mendicino said the national police force's use of these tools has only be permitted in 'the most serious offences.'

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

    Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne looks up from his notes as he waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, Monday, August 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

