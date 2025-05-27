ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Afua Hagan: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada a masterclass in ‘soft power’

By Afua Hagan

Published

King Charles says Canada faces a pivotal moment as global trade and key partnerships evolve with economic change ahead.


















