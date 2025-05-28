ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Richard Berthelsen: The King didn’t utter Trump’s name, but his message about Canada’s sovereignty was clear

By Richard Berthelsen, CTV News royal commentator

Published

The symbolism behind having King Charles deliver Canada's speech from the throne was meant to clearly signal the country's sovereignty. Joy Malbon has more.


















