ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Princess Anne turns 75 with typically minimal fuss

By AFP

Published

Princess Anne and her husband Tim Lawrence arrive for the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) (Aaron Chown/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.