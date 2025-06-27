ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Prince Edward gets warm welcome on Prince Edward Island

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Prince Edward's visit to Prince Edward Island represented more than a moment to mark a military milestone. Maria Sarrouh explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.