ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

New Prince George photo released to mark his 12th birthday

By CNN

Published

The new picture was posted by Prince George's proud parents on their official social media platforms. (Josh Shinner/The Prince and Princess of Wales/X via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.