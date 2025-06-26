ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Jamaica to take fight for slavery reparations to King Charles

By Reuters

Published

King Charles III is seen in The Queen's Chapel, central London, June 4, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA, Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.