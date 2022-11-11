Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa

OTTAWA -

To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial.

To honour Canada's veterans and those who died serving in the military, the ceremony included a veterans' march, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes of silence, a 21-gun salute, the laying of wreaths by Canadian dignitaries, and a fly-past.

Canadians gathered in Ottawa, as well as at legions and cenotaphs across the country. The event was aired on CTV News Channel, which provided special live coverage with Omar Sachedina from the ceremony in the nation's capital. It aired from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

