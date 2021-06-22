TORONTO -- Relatives of two of Paul Bernardo's victims say the rapist and murderer should never be set free.

The parents of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy presented impassioned victim-impact statements at Bernardo's second parole hearing Tuesday. Now 56, Bernardo has been serving a life sentence for kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ontario.

The full text of the victim impact statements from the French family and the Mahaffy family can be read below.

