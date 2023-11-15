Prime Minister's Office gives mandate letters to two ministers, months after shuffle
The Prime Minister's Office has quietly published mandate letters for two ministers who were given new portfolios in the Liberal government's summer cabinet shuffle, but it won't be updating its prescriptions for jobs that already existed.
The letters for the ministers in charge of the newly minted citizens' services and sport and physical activity portfolios were posted online earlier this week, and serve as a guide to what the prime minister wants them to accomplish.
Other ministers are not getting new mandate letters despite many of them having switched jobs, even though the last batch of instructions was given in 2021 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prime minister's press secretary, Mohammad Hussain, says the new letters build on earlier commitments, and ministers are expected to deliver on their priorities.
The letter for Citizens' Services Minister Terry Beech says he should seek to improve the way the government delivers services to Canadians, with an emphasis on digitizing services and preventing problems like last year's passport processing backlog.
Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough is being asked to promote physical activity as a fundamental element of health and well-being, and ensure that Canadians have equitable access to sports and physical activity.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
BREAKING Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Average home price in Canada rises to $656,625 as monthly sales slow: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold last month was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 - up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.
Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons
The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Four people struck by vehicle in North York: police
Four people have been struck by a vehicle in east-end Toronto, police said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Toronto couple charged after $13M worth of drugs seized by RCMP, CBSA
A man and woman from Toronto have been charged after $13M worth of drugs were allegedly seized from their vehicle and property, police say.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Air Force major charged in firearms bust in Kingston, Petawawa
The Canada Border Services Agency conducted a large-scale seizure of trafficked weapons in Kington and Petawawa, Ont. which has led to multiple criminal charges.
-
Here's when you can expect to receive an alert during Wednesday's Alert Ready test in Ottawa-Gatineau
Don’t' be alarmed if you receive an alert on your smartphone, radio and television in Ottawa and Gatineau at 12:55 p.m. or 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Axe and chainsaw-wielding man arrested after 10-hour police standoff in Midland
Police arrested an axe and chainsaw-wielding man after a more than 10-hour standoff in Midland.
-
Driver charged after rolling truck into water-filled ditch
Police charged a driver after his pickup truck left the road and rolled into a ditch in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
CPKC Holiday Train will roll into the region to support food insecurity
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will roll into the region to support the local food bank this month.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener outdoor store set to close after 40 years
When one adventure ends, a new one begins. But this one is bittersweet.
-
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road south near Viscount Road.
-
'Explosion' at Sarnia workplace under investigation
Sarnia fire responded to the scene at AlumaPower Corporation on Hendry Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the nature of the call, three fire stations in Sarnia responded as well as Lambton EMS.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Toronto couple charged after $13M worth of drugs seized by RCMP, CBSA
A man and woman from Toronto have been charged after $13M worth of drugs were allegedly seized from their vehicle and property, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for L.A. Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million for the California-based L.A. Kings to do so instead.
-
Quebec man looking for nurse who saved his life 13 years ago
Mathieu Godin is looking for the woman who saved his life after he suffered severe neck trauma 13 years ago.
Atlantic
-
Teen charged in connection with weekend shooting in Sussex, N.B.
A New Brunswick teen is facing several charges after a shooting in Sussex prompted an Alert Ready message early Saturday morning.
-
Province of Nova Scotia to provide update on idled Donkin Mine
The Nova Scotia government will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.
-
Cape Breton council votes in favour of rescinding nighttime parade ban
It appears nighttime parades will once again be allowed in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.
Winnipeg
-
Pop-up shelter coming this winter to house Winnipeggers during extreme weather
A new, expanded pop-up shelter is coming to Winnipeg this winter to help more people experiencing homelessness find a warm place to stay overnight.
-
-
North End stabbing sends two people to hospital
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday evening has sent two people to hospital.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults
A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.
-
Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
Body found near vehicle in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle in the southwest.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for more cabinet control in crises
A panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.
-
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
-
This Labrador Retriever is Hotel Macdonald's new canine ambassador
Edmonton's Hotel Macdonald has a new canine ambassador.
Vancouver
-
-
New Westminster really wants Price is Right contestant to visit
A contestant on The Price is Right may have lost the game that would have netted him a trip to New Westminster, B.C., on Monday—but not all hope is lost.
-
Vancouver mayor to pitch plan for middle-income housing on city-owned land
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will bring forward a motion Wednesday requiring staff to look for ways to bolster housing options for households making between $80,000 and $180,000 per year.
Politics
-
Prime Minister's Office gives mandate letters to two ministers, months after shuffle
The Prime Minister's Office has quietly published mandate letters for two ministers who were given new portfolios in the Liberal government's summer cabinet shuffle, but it won't be updating its prescriptions for jobs that already existed.
-
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
-
Health
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
-
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
Kevin Hart will receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy
Comedian Kevin Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humour, capping a three-decade career that has seen him rise from the open mics of Philadelphia to become one of his generation's most successful performers.
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
Business
-
-
WATCH
-
EU moves closer to imposing a new set of sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine
The European Union's executive said Wednesday it proposed to the member states a new package of sanctions targeting the Kremlin and its associates, seeking to tighten previous measures approved since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine as well as adding dozens of economic operators.
Lifestyle
-
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
Gauthier, Shaw named Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearers at Parapan Am Games
Para cyclist Shelley Gautier and wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Santiago Parapan Am Games.
-
-
Autos
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.