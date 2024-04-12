Canada

    • Priest accused of sex assaults against children in Nunavut dies

    MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq holds a photo of Joannes Rivoire during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Oblates of Mary Immaculate says Rivoire, a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut, has died after a long illness.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The Oblates of Mary Immaculate say a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut has died after a long illness.

    The Oblates say Joannes Rivoire died Thursday.

    An arrest warrant was issued in 1998 for Rivoire, who was in France, to return to Canada to face at least three charges of sexual abuse.

    The charges were later stayed.

    Another arrest warrant was issued for Rivoire in 2022 for a charge of indecent assault involving a girl between 1974 and 1979, but French authorities denied an extradition request.

    Rivoire denied all allegations against him.

    The Oblates say it will continue to offer support for the complainants and their families in the next chapter of the healing process.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

