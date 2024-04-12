Priest accused of sex assaults against children in Nunavut dies

BREAKING Officer stabbed, suspect shot in city's west end: police
Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.
The Oblates of Mary Immaculate say a priest accused of sexually abusing Inuit children in Nunavut has died after a long illness.
The Oblates say Joannes Rivoire died Thursday.
An arrest warrant was issued in 1998 for Rivoire, who was in France, to return to Canada to face at least three charges of sexual abuse.
The charges were later stayed.
Another arrest warrant was issued for Rivoire in 2022 for a charge of indecent assault involving a girl between 1974 and 1979, but French authorities denied an extradition request.
Rivoire denied all allegations against him.
The Oblates say it will continue to offer support for the complainants and their families in the next chapter of the healing process.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said on Friday, giving no details about any possible timing and reiterating that the U.S. takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
A New York City man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a human head and body parts in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said Friday.
Ancient Romans were enjoying more than just the food during their feasts, a new discovery at the archaeological site of Pompeii has shown.
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
Metro Vancouver renters are spending nearly two thirds of their monthly income on rent – more than double the recommended rent-to-income ratio – a new report suggests.
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
An Alberta First Nation ended up with less land than it should have received under a treaty made with the Crown well over a century ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she has no problem with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's proposal to give municipalities a building bonus to incentivize housing construction — so long as he goes through her provincial government.
We've had five straight days of above-average temperatures in Edmonton and we'll get three more (if we count today).
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says the overwhelming strike mandate it received from members is a message to the provincial government to get serious at the bargaining table.
The United States called for nationwide plans this week to quickly test and treat humans during a bird flu outbreak, and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett says Canada also has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
House-hunting Winnipeggers are expected to pay more compared to this time last year, as experts say once weary buyers are less concerned about the trajectory of interest rates.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man in need of medical care who was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Hundreds of workers and pieces of equipment will hit the streets in Winnipeg to give the city its annual spring cleaning.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
Prince Albert police are seeking the public’s assistance to find two suspects after break and enter at a business in the 500 block of 10th Street Northwest.
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
It has been a long journey, but two silver items looted from a Jewish family that was killed in the Holocaust, are now in London, Ont.
Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, a patrol officer did a vehicle stop on Murphy Road after the two occupants were seen committing a traffic violation and going against the Liquor Licence Act.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan, 28, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
Police in Barrie are investigating a break-in in a northeast neighbourhood where the suspect(s) vandalized the home.
Police charged a driver after a young pedestrian was struck by a car in Bracebridge.
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
With graduation season fast approaching, the cost of the perfect suit or dress can be financially challenging for many families, which is why My City Care has launched its ‘Cinderella Project’.
With water levels in the Oldman River Reservoir sitting at just over 30 per cent and another drought-like summer predicted, the City of Lethbridge is looking to take steps before the situation worsens.
It was a busy night at Memorial Gardens in North Bay as more than 4,000 junior hockey fans came to see the battle of the north between the Battalion and Sudbury Wolves.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is deploying a new type of canine unit to help comfort children who might be dealing with a stressful situation.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
The head of Canada's spy agency says he stands by the stark conclusions contained in a series of briefing notes, including that China 'clandestinely and deceptively interfered' in the past two federal votes.
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents 'the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,' a national medical journal suggests.
The number of women ages 40 to 64 seen at a U.S. hospital because of alcohol misuse nearly doubled during the pandemic, according to a new study.
Eight wild buffaloes walked into low-lying power lines in western Kenya and were electrocuted, the national wildlife agency said Friday.
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Prehistoric humans in Brazil carved drawings in the rock next to dinosaur footprints, suggesting that they may have found them meaningful or interesting, a new study has found.
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
The Miss Universe Organization is disputing a flurry of what it calls 'false and misleading' reports of Saudi Arabia’s participation in its 2024 pageant — news that, were it true, would have marked the Middle Eastern country's debut.
With the tagline of 'Life glitches, laugh it off' a band of independent Saskatchewan filmmakers promise to keep audiences entertained with 'Terms and Conditions.'
The Canadian Real Estate Association says it's now expecting the national average home price to climb 4.9 per cent on an annual basis to $710,468, more than double the hike it had predicted at the start of 2024.
In a Calgary warehouse almost as big as eight football fields, an army of robots whir about, carrying massive quantities of merchandise bound for Walmart Canada customers.
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest-ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation.
In the seven centuries since the Ponte Vecchio was first built in Florence, Italy, the bridge has watched the city changing around it, surviving floods, fires and the Nazi invasion in World War II.
In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
In his current form, it almost feels like nothing can stop Scottie Scheffler from clinching his second Masters crown – yet the world No. 1 may have a date with destiny that lies beyond Augusta National.
Tiger Woods is chasing more history at Augusta National, just not the variety he prefers.
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
