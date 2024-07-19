Business

Retail sales down 0.8 per cent in May led by decreases at food and beverage retailers

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.8 per cent to $66.1 billion in May, weighed down by decreases at food and beverage retailers.A customer shops at a grocery store in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.8 per cent to $66.1 billion in May, weighed down by decreases at grocers and alcoholic beverage retailers.

The agency says sales were down in eight of the nine subsectors it tracks led by the 1.9 per cent decline in sales at food and beverage retailers.

Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 2.7 per cent and sales at general merchandise retailers declined one per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 1.4 per cent in May.

Vehicle sales were the lone area with higher sales, with gains at both new and used car dealers.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7 per cent.

Statistics Canada says its advance estimate of retail sales points to a decline of 0.3 per cent in June, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

