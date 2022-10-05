Price at the gas pumps could rise more as OPEC Plus cuts production
Gasoline prices in Canada continue to creep higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
According to retail fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com, the national average price for regular gasoline as of midday Wednesday was 167.4 cents per litre, up 1.1 cents from the day before and an increase of 6.5 cents from last week's average of 160.8 cents per litre.
Some commentators had predicted gasoline prices could jump as much as 10 cents per litre in some markets mid-week. While that hasn't materialized, retail gas prices -- particularly on the western half of the continent -- are still being impacted by a series of unexpected refinery outages in the U.S. that have led to supply challenges.
And while the price of crude oil slumped in September, with the international benchmark Brent sagging as low as US$84 in recent days after spending most of the summer months over $100 per barrel, it jumped on Wednesday after the OPEC Plus alliance of oil-exporting countries decided to sharply cut production.
The group will cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November, saying the decision was based on "the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks."
The impact of the production cut on oil prices -- and thus the price of gasoline made from crude -- will be limited somewhat because OPEC Plus members already can't meet their quotas.
Still, the move could result in higher pump prices for North American drivers. The U.S. benchmark crude price West Texas Intermediate rose to US$87.64, and Brent crude rose to $93.21 immediately following the OPEC Plus decision on Wednesday.
According to GasBuddy.com, drivers in British Columbia had the most expensive gasoline Wednesday, with a provincial average price of 220.2 cents per litre.
Ontario drivers enjoyed the cheapest fuel, at 152 cents per litre on average.
- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.
Correction
This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the prices for gas throughout the story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
NEW | Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation, police say.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
-
Quebec police appealing to hunters and hikers to keep eye out for missing Ottawa man
Quebec provincial police are appealing to the public, especially hunters and hikers, to look for signs of an Ottawa man who went missing in the Pontiac region.
Barrie
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation
Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.
-
Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in East Gwillimbury
York Regional Police investigators are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops that may have recently done work on a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian collision.
-
Four people, including minor, charged after police seize loaded gun, drugs in Georgina: YRP
Four people, including a minor, face drugs and weapons-related charges after officers noticed the group "acting suspiciously" in a parking lot in Georgina.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
-
Man accused of allegedly throwing gravel at Trudeau to stand trial next March
The man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while on the campaign trail in 2021 will stand trial next March.
Windsor
-
Fergie Jenkins fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont.
Baseball Legend Fergie Jenkins is fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont., according to a news release posted to his verified social media accounts.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after RV fire in Tecumseh
Tecumseh fire officials say a Recreational Vehicle fire caused $100,000 in damage.
-
'We are doing okay': Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report released
The community thinks “we are doing okay” when it comes to the quality of life, according to the Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
Man charged with distributing intimate images also charged with child pornography offences: police
A Manitoba man previously charged with distributing a woman’s intimate images online without consent has also been charged with multiple child pornography offences.
-
Dauphin sword attack sends one to hospital
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for three suspects after a man was attacked with a sword in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Calgary air quality poses 'moderate' health risk Wednesday
Air quality in Calgary deteriorated on Wednesday, peaking at 7 at around 10 a.m., which is considered high risk.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man. Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northeast of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Richmond shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a targeted shooting in Richmond Sunday night as a 21-year-old Toronto resident.
-
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
-
Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months
Police are investigating the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial on Vancouver's downtown waterfront, and whether it's connected to the recent smashing of the nearby Olympic Cauldron.
Politics
-
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
-
NEW
NEW | Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Health
-
The pandemic has led to personality changes for some people, study finds
New research has found that people of varying demographics in the U.S. are showing changes in personality, including decreases in openness and agreeability, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Parents, critics want action on kids' pain medication shortage as flu season sets in
Experts eyeing a shortage of some kids' pain and fever medications say there are several things governments, retailers and manufacturers can do to combat the months-long supply crunch, but they are up against soaring demand that is intensifying with cold and flu season.
-
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.
-
Loblaw's driverless grocery delivery trucks hit the streets of Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
Smacked asteroid's debris trail nearly 10,000 km long
The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of kilometres of debris from the impact.
Entertainment
-
Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed comic book artist, dies at 47
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who crafted sprawling, intricately detailed scenes with unbelievable speed, often before a live audience, has died at the age of 47.
-
French Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters
Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.
-
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
Business
-
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
-
Loblaw's driverless grocery delivery trucks hit the streets of Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said.
Lifestyle
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheetos statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheetos statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan
Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain's King Charles III was ushered to the ferry's pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbour on Tuesday escorted by police boats.
Sports
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
-
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
-
Marathon at 2024 Paris Olympics announced; lots of uphill
The marathon course at the 2024 Paris Olympics will include a strength-draining 438 metres of uphill racing, a punishing test of endurance that organizers proudly described Wednesday as "a challenge without precedent."
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Price at the gas pumps could rise more as OPEC Plus cuts production
Gasoline prices in Canada continue to creep higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. According to retail fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com, the national average price for regular gasoline as of midday Wednesday was 167.4 cents per litre.
-
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.