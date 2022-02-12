Windsor Police say their officers and "policing partners" have started to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

"The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time," Windsor Police tweeted on Saturday morning.

Since Friday night, the roads leading up to the bridge in Windsor, Ont ., have seen a heavy police presence consisting of officers from Windsor Police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and police from agencies in other communities.

An Ontario Superior Court judge granted an injunction to remove the demonstrators, which went into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also declared a state of emergency and protesters who refuse to comply may face fines up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

This is a developing story. More to come.