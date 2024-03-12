Online child sexual exploitation rates have tripled in Canada since 2014

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022.
According to new research from Statistics Canada, police were only able to solve two in five online sexual offences against children in that period.
"Online child sexual exploitation, including the transmission of material related to child sexual abuse, sexting, sextortion, grooming and luring, and live child sexual abuse streaming has been on the rise," the Statics Canada report explained.
It attributed the increase to a possible combination of factors, including a potential rise in crime, more awareness and reporting from the public, and improved police detection efforts.
Police-reported data shows online child sexual exploitation rates in Canada have risen sharply from 50 incidents per 100,000 children in 2014 to 160 in 2022. This was largely driven by an almost fourfold increase in the incident rate of online child sexual abuse material, which is also referred to as child pornography.Overall, Canadian police recorded 15,630 incidents of online sexual offences against children and 45,816 incidents of online child sexual abuse material between 2014 and 2022.
In that period, just 41 per cent of online sexual offences against children were considered solved by police. Charges were laid or recommended in 74 per cent of solved incidents.
Only 34 per cent of adults, however, were found guilty after being charged, compared with 44 per cent of those tried in youth court. The majority of all charges were stayed, withdrawn, dismissed or discharged. Of those found guilty, adult offenders were most likely to receive prison sentences (78 per cent) while young offenders were more likely to receive probation (62 per cent).
The Statistics Canada report also tracked the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, which became an offence in 2015. Over 1,700 incidents like this were reported to police between 2015 and 2022, with victims largely being youth aged 12 to 17 (97 per cent) and girls (86 per cent). The accused in such cases tended to be male, similar in age and known to their victims
"Like trends in violent crime overall, especially sexual offences, boys and men accounted for the vast majority of accused persons in incidents of online sexual offences against children from 2014 to 2022," Statistics Canada explained. "An incident may remain uncleared (that is, unsolved) for various reasons: it could still be under investigation or there may be insufficient evidence to proceed with a charge."
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Two males are dead following a shooting in Regent Park, say police.
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
The owner of a unique cat that went missing from Toronto’s Casa Loma area a week ago is offering $10,000 for its safe return.
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
Quebec's police watchdog says a person who lost consciousness while in provincial police custody earlier this month has died.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is asking residents to consider getting tested for syphilis, as the public health unit monitors a 'rise' in cases.
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
An allegedly impaired driver was arrested after officers investigating a collision in Barrie's south end said they turned up suspected drugs and a fully loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Police say one man is under arrest after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at a housing complex in Barrie, forcing those in the immediate area to evacuate.
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
The province’s police watchdog says it found no reasonable grounds to charge a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer who shot a man in the arm last year.
A fire broke out Tuesday at a Waterloo encampment that local residents have described as a “landfill.”
Police have confirmed one pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a Woodstock Canada post office on Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday for the blaze in a detached garage, including a pickup truck.
If you are looking for economical activities for the kids or grandkids this March Break, Fanshawe Pioneer Village (FPV) is running a special event.
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
According to police, all of the people seen in the above photo have been caught on camera stealing from various locations in Windsor.
Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, a tenant was removed from the building by first responders after being found unconscious with visibly injuries related to the fire.
Quebec's finance minister says the budget he is expected to present will be 'restrained' amid what he describes as a provincial economy in stagnation.
Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 18 as of Tuesday afternoon.
A pair of Montreal brothers is giving new life to some of the old MR-63 Metro cars by turning them into a completely local 'discovery space' in the heart of Griffintown.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Police say a motorist has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
A crash in the RM of Portage la Prairie sent a tractor driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.
A construction company in Brooks, Alta., has been ordered to pay a sizable fine after it was found guilty of violating Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.
Money is being raised to help cover the cost of therapy for a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in south Edmonton last week.
A Goodwill store in Sherwood Park came into possession of two guitars seemingly autographed by internationally known bands.
Edmonton police have released video of a cave found by Alberta Sheriffs in the river valley that was being used for shelter.
A B.C. city is temporarily closing its council meetings to in-person public attendance due to pro-Palestinian protests.
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.
A 52-year-old woman was taken to hospital with "what appeared to be serious injuries" after she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Canada is welcoming the news that Ariel Henry, Haiti's unelected prime minister, has agreed to leave office as Caribbean leaders scramble to find ways to help stabilize a country overrun by gang violence.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
'Ireland, we are at war,' UFC star Conor McGregor declared to his millions of social media followers on November 22, 2023.
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
