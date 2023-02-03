NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says

Are magic mushroom stores the next pot shops?

Magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up in cities across Canada, with customers ranging from those looking for treatment for depression or PTSD to people wanting to 'micro-dose' a small amount of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound in magic mushrooms. But while the situation is in some ways reminiscent of when cannabis retailers set up shop before marijuana was legalized in 2018, Health Canada says there are no plans to legalize or decriminalize psilocybin products.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

A hospital patient is seen in this file photo. (Pexels)

  • Addictions experts urge caution ahead of Super Bowl

    Addiction specialists in Windsor, Ont. are urging caution about the dangers of problem gambling with Super Bowl season around the corner. According to officials at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, demand for recovery services has climbed since single-event sports betting became legal in Canada last August.

  • University president addresses cyber security incident

    The first topic tackled by University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon was the cyber security incident that occurred last year. 'It’s just the new reality that all universities and colleges are dealing with,' said Gordon, who explained during his State of the University Address things could been worse had it not been for the help of the community.

  • Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

    A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.

    Mike Bolduc struggles to push a car out of his neighbour's driveway in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP)

  • Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

    Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.

