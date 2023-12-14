No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
Ahead of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, the Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared, with travel documents in hand and presents left unwrapped.
The CBSA sent out a press release Wednesday reminding travellers of key things to consider before it's their turn to cross the border.
The agency says they should "plan ahead" by checking border wait times, before heading to their nearest crossing. Would-be travellers can search for their crossing to see if there are delays in real time on the CBSA website.
"Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early morning," the press release read. "The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times – pick another day to cross the border if you can."
Agents said people should prepare their travel documents, including passports, birth certificates, permanent resident cards, citizenship cards and Secure Certificates of Indian Status, before reaching a border agent.
Travelling with children may require additional documents to cross the border, the CBSA website says.
For example, parents who share custody of a child or who are not legal guardians and are bringing them across the border should have a consent letter authorizing the travel.
"Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions," the CBSA said.
Another tip from the CBSA is that people can save time with advance declaration if travelling by air in most major city airports, like Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Halifax and Calgary.
This declaration can be done 72 hours in advance of travelling, and gives passengers access to express lanes to get to an airport kiosk or eGate faster, the press release says.
WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT BRING ACROSS THE BORDER
Agents will ask people coming to Canada to declare goods before entering, and those returning to the country should have receipts "readily available."
"If travelling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped or in gift bags in case border services officers need to inspect the contents," the agency said.
CBSA is encouraging travellers to consult the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website before bringing any food, plant or animal products into Canada.
An advisory for those trying to help out with holiday feasts: homemade products containing turkey cannot be brought into Canada, and other restrictions on poultry from the U.S. could be in place at the time of crossing.
Cannabis should not be brought into Canada or taken out, the press release reads.
CBSA describes this as a "serious criminal offence" and warns that a medical prescription from a doctor is not an exemption to this rule.
HOW MUCH YOU CAN BUY DUTY FREE
For those leaving the country on day trip to the U.S., there are no personal exemptions on purchases.
People leaving for more than 24 hours can only spend $200 (about US$150, depending on the exchange rate) on goods they bring back home. Tobacco and alcohol are not included in this exemption.
Duties and taxes are applied if purchases exceed the exemption limit, the CBSA website says.
After 48 hours, Canadians can claim up to $800 in goods, including alcohol and tobacco products within the prescribed limits.
People gone more than a week can claim goods up to $800, including tobacco and alcohol products, but there are some differences in exemptions, such as being able to ship some products back to their home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
-
WATCH LIVE @1PM
WATCH LIVE @1PM Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
At least one Canadian airline will be gone within two years, Porter CEO predicts
Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans -- Porter most of all.
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
TREND LINE 'Belt tightening': Canadians spending less this holiday, worried about the economy in 2024, Nanos survey shows
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Israel vows to keep fighting after one of the deadliest single battles of war with Hamas
Israel has vowed to keep fighting in Gaza until it crushes Hamas after one of the deadliest single battles of the war for its soldiers, even as it faces mounting international calls for a cease-fire and unease on the part of its closest ally, the United States.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Doug Ford says Ontarians should be treated like adults amid alcohol sold at convenience store concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed concerns from mental health advocates about alcohol being sold in convenience stores on Thursday.
-
Six men arrested in York Region gift card fraud bust worth over $3 million
Investigators from York Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a gift card scam involving victims in the U.S.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Winterlude set to return in 2024 after three years of disruptions
The 46th edition of the Winterlude festival is set to return to the capital region from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Barrie
-
CTV News Barrie will be live at Park Place for annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off
The CTV News Barrie team will be live at Barrie's Park Place this evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for our annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off.
-
Food Banks across the region face their most desperate year of need ever
A community breakfast program in Barrie that operates out of several local churches was open again Wednesday.
-
New schedules in Barrie's waste pick up in 2024
In May 2024, changes include a new waste collection contractor. In 2025, the city will introduce automated cart collection.
Kitchener
-
'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived. But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
London
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario allowing alcohol to be sold in convenience stores by 2026
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
Windsor
-
'We’ve become more like family': snowstorm 2022 reunion at Chatham Walmart
Stranded customers reunite with the employees who cared for them after a state of emergency was declared.
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
-
635 vehicles checked in Windsor RIDE programs
It was a busy night for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @1PM
WATCH LIVE @1PM Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
3 Montreal MPs sign letter to Canadian university presidents calling to protect Jewish students
Five federal politicians, including three from Montreal, sent a letter to the presidents of every major Canadian university asking them to better protect Jewish students against harassment amid protests and demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
-
Unions find it 'laughable' that Quebec students could be in class on Monday
As the public sector Common Front of unions and the FIQ hold the last day of their respective strike sequences on Thursday, the FAE says it finds it 'laughable, if not completely unrealistic' to foresee a return to class next Monday.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
-
N.B. COVID-19 efforts 'above and beyond,' but decisions lacked evidence: auditor
New Brunswick's auditor general has identified 33 recommendations that the Health Department made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without showing evidence to substantiate the decisions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
-
Calgary Humane Society charges dog trainer over incident caught on video
The Calgary Humane Society has charged a local dog trainer in connection with an incident last year, alleging a dog was being mistreated.
-
Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Streaking Oilers chase franchise history vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers will try to equal a franchise record when they seek their ninth straight victory Thursday in a matchup with the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses
The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.
-
Do you recognize this man? Coquitlam RCMP seek donation theft suspect
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a suspect who they say stole a Salvation Army kettle donation stand earlier this month.
Politics
-
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
-
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
-
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcome second baby girl
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl. Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.
Health
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
-
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Entertainment
-
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me -- with some caveats
With several asterisks, qualification and caveats, Mickey Mouse in his earliest form will be the leader of the band of characters, films and books that will become public domain as the year turns to 2024.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Business
-
Scotiabank prioritizes Canada, Mexico in growth plan, eyes Colombia exit
Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Scott Thomson unveiled a new strategy for the Canadian lender on Wednesday, focusing on growth at its Canadian, Mexican and Caribbean units while it could exit underperforming regions such as Colombia.
-
Glencore's prized Canadian coal mines come with rising environmental scrutiny
A Glencore-led consortium's successful US$9 billion bid for Teck Resources' steelmaking coal unit could face tougher environmental clean-up obligations, as water pollution from the mines comes under increasing scrutiny in the U.S. and Canada.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Lifestyle
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
Sports
-
Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal
Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.
-
Premier League to have its first female referee when Rebecca Welch handles game on Dec. 23
Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee in the Premier League when she takes charge of the match between Fulham and Burnley on Dec. 23, the competition said Thursday.
-
Draymond Green suspended indefinitely from NBA after wild swing on Jusuf Nurkic as Warriors lose to Suns
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely following an on-court altercation earlier this week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.