No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays

Ahead of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, the Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared, with travel documents in hand and presents left unwrapped.

The CBSA sent out a press release Wednesday reminding travellers of key things to consider before it's their turn to cross the border.

The agency says they should "plan ahead" by checking border wait times, before heading to their nearest crossing. Would-be travellers can search for their crossing to see if there are delays in real time on the CBSA website.

"Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early morning," the press release read. "The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times – pick another day to cross the border if you can."

Agents said people should prepare their travel documents, including passports, birth certificates, permanent resident cards, citizenship cards and Secure Certificates of Indian Status, before reaching a border agent.

Travelling with children may require additional documents to cross the border, the CBSA website says.

For example, parents who share custody of a child or who are not legal guardians and are bringing them across the border should have a consent letter authorizing the travel.

"Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions," the CBSA said.

Another tip from the CBSA is that people can save time with advance declaration if travelling by air in most major city airports, like Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Halifax and Calgary.

This declaration can be done 72 hours in advance of travelling, and gives passengers access to express lanes to get to an airport kiosk or eGate faster, the press release says.

WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT BRING ACROSS THE BORDER

Agents will ask people coming to Canada to declare goods before entering, and those returning to the country should have receipts "readily available."

"If travelling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped or in gift bags in case border services officers need to inspect the contents," the agency said.

CBSA is encouraging travellers to consult the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website before bringing any food, plant or animal products into Canada.

An advisory for those trying to help out with holiday feasts: homemade products containing turkey cannot be brought into Canada, and other restrictions on poultry from the U.S. could be in place at the time of crossing.

Cannabis should not be brought into Canada or taken out, the press release reads.

CBSA describes this as a "serious criminal offence" and warns that a medical prescription from a doctor is not an exemption to this rule.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN BUY DUTY FREE

For those leaving the country on day trip to the U.S., there are no personal exemptions on purchases.

People leaving for more than 24 hours can only spend $200 (about US$150, depending on the exchange rate) on goods they bring back home. Tobacco and alcohol are not included in this exemption.

Duties and taxes are applied if purchases exceed the exemption limit, the CBSA website says.

After 48 hours, Canadians can claim up to $800 in goods, including alcohol and tobacco products within the prescribed limits.

People gone more than a week can claim goods up to $800, including tobacco and alcohol products, but there are some differences in exemptions, such as being able to ship some products back to their home.