Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher

A former substitute teacher and volleyball coach in Newfoundland and Labrador — already facing charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography — is facing a rash of new charges after being arrested again on Monday.

Markus Hicks, 33, is now facing 155 criminal charges, all of them linked to what Royal Newfoundland Constabulary call sexual violence against 24 survivors.

The police force arrested Markus Hicks again on Monday, charging him with 63 new criminal counts linked to 10 new complainants that have come forward to police about the man in the past 6 months.

Hicks has now been charged more than a hundred times since police publicly appealed for information about the man in September.

Those charges include sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring and possession of child pornography.

Police say their investigation into the 33-year-old has discovered “tens of thousands of images and videos,” some of them 15 years old.

Hicks is accused of creating false identities to communicate with children and adults over the internet. In some cases, police say, he impersonated men and women using Snapchat, Facebook, MSN Messenger, BeReal, Tinder, Grindr and Skype.

The former teacher has been taken into custody in a jail in central Newfoundland.

His lawyer has told a judge at Newfoundland and Labrador’s Provincial Court that he will likely plead not guilty to some of the charges.

With files from NTV

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​at the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.