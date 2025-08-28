Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland man on trial for sexual abuse was on police radar since at least 2007

By The Canadian Press

Published

Anthony Humby is led out of a provincial court room in St. John's, N.L., on March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.