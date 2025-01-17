ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Trump’s tariff threats loom large over Newfoundland’s crab fishery

By Garrett Barry

Published

Garrett Barry has the latest on ‘very alarming’ concerns in the Maritimes as the crab industry, which heavily relies on the U.S., braces for tariffs.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.