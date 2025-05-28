ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Archeologist who unravelled the story of North America’s only Viking site has died

By The Canadian Press

Published

Birgitta Wallace is shown in this handout photo sitting on a bucket at L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland in 1976. The celebrated Swedish-Canadian archeologist was known for her work unraveling the story of the Vikings at L’Anse aux Meadows, which is the only acknowledged Norse site in North America. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.