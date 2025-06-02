ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

An N.L. man’s remains have gone unclaimed for years. These two want to bring him home

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Cousins Gord French and Pauline Yetman host a fundraiser to provide for a burial for the unclaimed body of a community member. The fundraiser on Saturday May 31, 2025 was held at Route 66, a pub and diner owned by Yetman in Carbonear. A second event is planned for later at French's premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly


















